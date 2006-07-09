Church Celebrates 200 Years in Southern Illinois - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Elizabethtown, IL

Church Celebrates 200 Years in Southern Illinois

Church Celebrates 200 Years in Southern Illinois
By: Carly O'Keefe

Elizabethtown, IL - Paul Patton of Hardin County has seen a lot in his day, he's now 92-years-old. Much of it has centered around the First Baptist Church of Elizabethtown.

"I've seen it change quite a bit over the years," said Patton.

Patton's grandmother was among the settlers to form the original congregation back in 1806. Patton's family involvement isn't limited to history. It is also the present and future for his son, three daughters, nieces and nephews.

"Mother and dad brought us to this church from the time we were born. We were all saved in this church and we all got married in this church. It's got quite a history for us," said Patton's daughter Grace Tison.

The church's history hasn't always been smooth sailing. It's stood through the depression, fires and floods.

"The 1913 flood and the '37 flood. In '37 the water was up above the entry doors, it's been through at least three fires that we know of including the day of commemoration of when the church was built. So, we have survived a great deal in order to be here today," said First Baptist Church of Elizabethtown Pastor Edward Lafferty.

This weekend, the congregation of First Baptist celebrates 200 years as a continued presence in Hardin County. The members are a group of folks who've become family over the years; if not by blood, at least through shared history.

"We have our ups and downs as any church does, but we love the lord and he has blessed us, and we just continue on," said Lafferty.

  • Heartland NewsMore>>

  • WWE Superstar Daniel Bryan medically cleared to return to ring

    WWE Superstar Daniel Bryan medically cleared to return to ring

    Wednesday, March 21 2018 12:06 AM EDT2018-03-21 04:06:12 GMT

    After more than two years, WWE Superstar Daniel Bryan has been medically cleared to return to in-ring competition.

    After more than two years, WWE Superstar Daniel Bryan has been medically cleared to return to in-ring competition.

  • Gun violence prevention groups grow in southeast MO

    Gun violence prevention groups grow in southeast MO

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 9:32 PM EDT2018-03-21 01:32:27 GMT
    Lynda Stewart, the founder of the Southeast Missouri chapter of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, describe the five steps behind the Be SMART gun safety education program.Lynda Stewart, the founder of the Southeast Missouri chapter of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, describe the five steps behind the Be SMART gun safety education program.
    Lynda Stewart, the founder of the Southeast Missouri chapter of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, describe the five steps behind the Be SMART gun safety education program.Lynda Stewart, the founder of the Southeast Missouri chapter of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, describe the five steps behind the Be SMART gun safety education program.

    Activism toward reducing gun violence, especially shootings involving kids, is continuing to grow in Southeast Missouri.

    Activism toward reducing gun violence, especially shootings involving kids, is continuing to grow in Southeast Missouri.

  • KY 91 North is back open in Caldwell Co., KY after hog truck crash

    KY 91 North is back open in Caldwell Co., KY after hog truck crash

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 9:20 PM EDT2018-03-21 01:20:05 GMT
    KY 91 North in Caldwell County, Kentucky is blocked by a truck crash at the 16.5 mile marker.  (Source: Raycom Media)KY 91 North in Caldwell County, Kentucky is blocked by a truck crash at the 16.5 mile marker.  (Source: Raycom Media)

    KY 91 North in Caldwell County, Kentucky is blocked by a truck crash at the 16.5 mile marker. 

    KY 91 North in Caldwell County, Kentucky is blocked by a truck crash at the 16.5 mile marker. 

    •   
Powered by Frankly