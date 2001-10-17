Information on Anthrax (10/15)

Today, I launched a new section on my website called "Information on Anthrax." The purpose of the website is to allow each of you the opportunity to learn more about Anthrax. As well, the site contains information about what type of things to look for when opening the mail and what you can do if you receive a piece of mail that looks as though it has been tampered with or may be cause for concern. In coordination with the entire House I am closing my office so we can allow law enforcement to make necessary adjustments and upgrades to our Capitol Security.
It is important during this time for our constituents to know that our offices in the Eighth District will remain open so that we can continue to serve the people in Southern Missouri. If you have any questions or concerns over the upcoming days, please call any of the three Missouri offices. In Cape Girardeau the number is 573-335-0101, in Farmington the number is 573-756-9755, and in Rolla at 573-364-2455. I would also like to ask for your patience over the upcoming days as our office and the entire Congress adjusts to the changes brought about by these occurrences. While the changes do represent a challenge, I am confident that working together we can continue to move our nation forward during this difficult time.
There is a chance for isolated showers/storms to develop especially in our southeastern half of the Heartland.
There is a chance for isolated showers/storms to develop especially in our southeastern half of the Heartland.
A Memorial Day Ceremony was held on Saturday at the Mound City National Cemetery honoring and remembering the people who served in the country's Armed Forces.
A Memorial Day Ceremony was held on Saturday at the Mound City National Cemetery honoring and remembering the people who served in the country's Armed Forces.
The East Prairie carnival was shut down a day early after reports of carnival employees making inappropriate remarks to young girls.
The East Prairie carnival was shut down a day early after reports of carnival employees making inappropriate remarks to young girls.
Kentucky State Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting that happened Friday, Nov.3 in Lone Oak.
Kentucky State Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting that happened Friday, Nov.3 in Lone Oak.
The Richmond Police Department released body camera and surveillance camera footage on Friday of the shooting death of Marcus-David Peters.
The Richmond Police Department released body camera and surveillance camera footage on Friday of the shooting death of Marcus-David Peters.
An unwelcome visitor was cause for some tense moments and quick action in the King household Saturday morning. Krystal King says it was about 7 a.m. when Stephen, her oldest son, came into his parents' room to notify them about the "big snake in the bathroom."
An unwelcome visitor was cause for some tense moments and quick action in the King household Saturday morning. Krystal King says it was about 7 a.m. when Stephen, her oldest son, came into his parents' room to notify them about the "big snake in the bathroom."
It's every mother's worst nightmare. On Thursday, April 12, Shawn Winkler shot himself in the head in the garage of his Leland family home. He died three days later at 30 years old.
It's every mother's worst nightmare. On Thursday, April 12, Shawn Winkler shot himself in the head in the garage of his Leland family home. He died three days later at 30 years old.
Beating the odds. It's the inspiring story of a 3-year-old Mississippi girl who doctors thought would never survive an awful diagnosis.
Beating the odds. It's the inspiring story of a 3-year-old Mississippi girl who doctors thought would never survive an awful diagnosis.
A man died from severe injuries he got while breaking into a house on Princess Street early Friday morning, according to the Wilmington Police Department.
A man died from severe injuries he got while breaking into a house on Princess Street early Friday morning, according to the Wilmington Police Department.