Your Money - Federal courthouse still under construction - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Cape Girardeau, MO

Your Money - Federal courthouse still under construction

Your Money - Federal courthouse still under construction
By: Wes Wallace

Cape Girardeau, MO - It's big, it's new, and it's not ready for business just yet. Over the last year or so, the new Federal Courthouse Building added to the skyline of Cape Girardeau. It won't be until spring of next year before it's open.

"The outside is pretty much finished," explains project manager Jim Snedegar, "That was the design plan, to complete the inside last."

Rather than hearing a judge's gavel, there's a hum of machinery in one of the three courtrooms. Leading into each one, a long hallway with huge windows overlooking City Hall toward the Mississippi Riverfront, and it's all part of a people friendly design.

"We wanted to get people involved, so we asked for input on what they wanted," says Snedegar, "Instead of using the big windows for offices, we made it more accessible to the public."

Construction crews and architects also shaped the building to have some local feel. Snedegar points to the use of limestone in parts of the building. Besides being state of the art with top of the line security, and seismographically sound, the Federal Courthouse features some new techniques in design concept. "Some of the flooring is what we call raised access," states Snedegar, "There's about eight inches beneath the actual floor. It's all open space and it's all for wiring and cables and what not."

The building is also up for a LEED award, or Leadership in Environmental Excellence in Design. It credits projects that use environmentally friendly construction methods.

  • Heartland NewsMore>>

  • WWE Superstar Daniel Bryan medically cleared to return to ring

    WWE Superstar Daniel Bryan medically cleared to return to ring

    Wednesday, March 21 2018 12:06 AM EDT2018-03-21 04:06:12 GMT

    After more than two years, WWE Superstar Daniel Bryan has been medically cleared to return to in-ring competition.

    After more than two years, WWE Superstar Daniel Bryan has been medically cleared to return to in-ring competition.

  • Gun violence prevention groups grow in southeast MO

    Gun violence prevention groups grow in southeast MO

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 9:32 PM EDT2018-03-21 01:32:27 GMT
    Lynda Stewart, the founder of the Southeast Missouri chapter of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, describe the five steps behind the Be SMART gun safety education program.Lynda Stewart, the founder of the Southeast Missouri chapter of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, describe the five steps behind the Be SMART gun safety education program.
    Lynda Stewart, the founder of the Southeast Missouri chapter of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, describe the five steps behind the Be SMART gun safety education program.Lynda Stewart, the founder of the Southeast Missouri chapter of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, describe the five steps behind the Be SMART gun safety education program.

    Activism toward reducing gun violence, especially shootings involving kids, is continuing to grow in Southeast Missouri.

    Activism toward reducing gun violence, especially shootings involving kids, is continuing to grow in Southeast Missouri.

  • KY 91 North is back open in Caldwell Co., KY after hog truck crash

    KY 91 North is back open in Caldwell Co., KY after hog truck crash

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 9:20 PM EDT2018-03-21 01:20:05 GMT
    KY 91 North in Caldwell County, Kentucky is blocked by a truck crash at the 16.5 mile marker.  (Source: Raycom Media)KY 91 North in Caldwell County, Kentucky is blocked by a truck crash at the 16.5 mile marker.  (Source: Raycom Media)

    KY 91 North in Caldwell County, Kentucky is blocked by a truck crash at the 16.5 mile marker. 

    KY 91 North in Caldwell County, Kentucky is blocked by a truck crash at the 16.5 mile marker. 

    •   
Powered by Frankly