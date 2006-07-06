Ready for Big Brother? Lauren talks it up with Julie Chen

Big Brother - All Stars

Big Brother 7 All Stars premiers tonight at 7 on KFVS.

Over the last two weeks the American public has been voting on their favorite house guest. Tonight you find out which 12 of the 24 selected house mates enters this season's competition.

Wednesday, Lauren Keith had the chance to talk with host, Julie Chen, about this season's show. Click the link on the right of this story to watch the interview.