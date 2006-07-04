Thieves eyeing property on boats for the fourth - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Thieves eyeing property on boats for the fourth

Thieves eyeing property on boats for the fourth
By: Ryan Tate

Missouri Water Patrol investigators have their hands full with thieves stealing from boats.

In 2004, investigators logged more than 2,800 hours tracking down stolen goods.  In 2005, that number rose to 3,400.  Officers say the number will be higher in 2006.

"When people get on lakes and rivers, most of the time they are on vacation," Water Patrol Officer David Nelson said. "People stealing their things is the last thing on their minds."

Common items stolen are fishing poles, life jackets, stereos and other electronics.  Ofc. Nelson says, in some cases, thieves are taking the boats.

"We try to take all things out that are valuable, especially if we dock at a marina," boater Dan St. Lawrence of Poplar Bluff said. "So we try not to let people access it."

St. Lawrence said he has had some life jackets and fishing poles taken in the past.

"I an not surprised. I don't put nothing past nobody."

"We are very aware of everything," boater Robert Conley said. "We know exactly where everything is at. We've got certain compartments for things and we keep an eye on them."

  • Heartland NewsMore>>

  • WWE Superstar Daniel Bryan medically cleared to return to ring

    WWE Superstar Daniel Bryan medically cleared to return to ring

    Wednesday, March 21 2018 12:06 AM EDT2018-03-21 04:06:12 GMT

    After more than two years, WWE Superstar Daniel Bryan has been medically cleared to return to in-ring competition.

    After more than two years, WWE Superstar Daniel Bryan has been medically cleared to return to in-ring competition.

  • Gun violence prevention groups grow in southeast MO

    Gun violence prevention groups grow in southeast MO

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 9:32 PM EDT2018-03-21 01:32:27 GMT
    Lynda Stewart, the founder of the Southeast Missouri chapter of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, describe the five steps behind the Be SMART gun safety education program.Lynda Stewart, the founder of the Southeast Missouri chapter of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, describe the five steps behind the Be SMART gun safety education program.
    Lynda Stewart, the founder of the Southeast Missouri chapter of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, describe the five steps behind the Be SMART gun safety education program.Lynda Stewart, the founder of the Southeast Missouri chapter of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, describe the five steps behind the Be SMART gun safety education program.

    Activism toward reducing gun violence, especially shootings involving kids, is continuing to grow in Southeast Missouri.

    Activism toward reducing gun violence, especially shootings involving kids, is continuing to grow in Southeast Missouri.

  • KY 91 North is back open in Caldwell Co., KY after hog truck crash

    KY 91 North is back open in Caldwell Co., KY after hog truck crash

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 9:20 PM EDT2018-03-21 01:20:05 GMT
    KY 91 North in Caldwell County, Kentucky is blocked by a truck crash at the 16.5 mile marker.  (Source: Raycom Media)KY 91 North in Caldwell County, Kentucky is blocked by a truck crash at the 16.5 mile marker.  (Source: Raycom Media)

    KY 91 North in Caldwell County, Kentucky is blocked by a truck crash at the 16.5 mile marker. 

    KY 91 North in Caldwell County, Kentucky is blocked by a truck crash at the 16.5 mile marker. 

    •   
Powered by Frankly