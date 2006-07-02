Space Exploration Academy Camp 2006
By: Jason Lindsey
Paducah, KY - There are a lot of talented kid scientists right here in the Heartland. Last week, KFVS was the only station to introduce you to over 20 of them at Space Exploration Academy Camp 2006.
Each day science reporter Jason Lindsey joined 7th and 8th graders as they designed and launched rockets, created robots, and took a Voyage to Mars.
If you are interested in sending your future scientist to Space Quest next year contact the Challenger Learning Center for the details.
Did you miss this exclusive coverage? If so, no need to worry! You can watch each segment from your computer. Also, Check out Jason's Space Camp Blog for pictures of Space Exploration Academy Camp 2006.
|
Space Exploration Academy Camp - Day 1
|Space Exploration Academy Camp - Day 2
| Space Exploration Academy Camp - Day 3
| Space Exploration Academy Camp - Day 4
| Space Exploration Academy Camp - Day 5
