Space Exploration Academy Camp 2006 - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Paducah, KY

Space Exploration Academy Camp 2006

Space Exploration Academy Camp 2006
By:  Jason Lindsey 

Paducah, KY - There are a lot of talented kid scientists right here in the Heartland.  Last week, KFVS was the only station to introduce you to over 20 of them at Space Exploration Academy Camp 2006. 

Each day science reporter Jason Lindsey joined 7th and 8th graders as they designed and launched rockets, created robots, and took a Voyage to Mars.

If you are interested in sending your future scientist to Space Quest next year contact the Challenger Learning Center for the details.

Did you miss this exclusive coverage?  If so, no need to worry!  You can watch each segment from your computer.   Also, Check out Jason's Space Camp Blog for pictures of Space Exploration Academy Camp 2006.

Space Exploration Academy Camp - Day 1

Some Heartland kid scientists are having an out of this world summer.  The reason....they're attending Space Exploration Academy Camp in Paducah and science reporter Jason Lindsey tagged along with a camera to give you a first hand look at Space Quest 2006.

Space Exploration Academy Camp - Day 2
Space Exploration Academy Camp is going on right now at the Challenger Center in Paducah.  Science Reporter Jason Lindsey takes us behind the scenes and shows us what the center is all about.
 Space Exploration Academy Camp - Day 3
It's day 3 at Space Exploration Academy Camp in Paducah.  Science reporter Jason Lindsey shows us how the kids are having some highflying fun.
 Space Exploration Academy Camp - Day 4
Young Heartland scientists continue to have so much fun at camp; they don't want it to end. Science reporter Jason Lindsey takes us back to Space Quest 2006 where kids spent the day building robots.
 Space Exploration Academy Camp - Day 5
Last week, Heartland News was the only station that took you to Space Exploration Academy Camp 2006.  Science reporter Jason Lindsey takes us on an out of this world tour of Space Quest 2006.
 
Powered by Frankly