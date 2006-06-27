Harry Potter writer says two characters will die
London - Harry Potter fans may not be happy when they hear this.
The author of the popular book series plans to kill off two characters in the final installment. And she won't say whether the boy wizard himself is at risk.
In a British T-V interview, J-K Rowling says she actually wrote the final chapter for the final book years ago. She thinks it was back in 1990, before she even had a publisher for the first one.
It includes the death of two characters, though she admits making a change to give a third character a reprieve.
Other than that last chapter, Rowling says she's still working on book seven of the Potter series. She feels she has to kill some characters to make sure no other author comes along to write a sequel.
Phone lines are down at the Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Office.
Campbell Volunteer Fire Department responded to a mobile home fire on Highway 53.
Tax experts are busy as the deadline approaches on Tuesday, April 17.
Let's turn back the clock and check out the music scene from 1963. Fifty-five years ago, these were the songs DJ's were spinning on AM Radio.
Get back into the swing of things with the Rend Lake College Market Place Golf Outlet as they host their Super Demo Day from 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. Saturday, April 21.
A family spokesman says former first lady Barbara Bush is in "failing health" and won't seek additional medical treatment.
A criminal defense attorney says the manager could be charged with battery and the customer, who allegedly threw two drinks, could also face charges.
The mother of a suspect in an apparent murder-suicide spanning three states said in a 911 call that he had confessed to killing three people including his 7-month-old son.
The death of a man in a small Alaska town has forced into the open decades-old allegations of sexual abuse against a former school superintendent.
R. Lee Ermey, an American actor and voice actor, passed away on Sunday at the age of 74, according to his longtime manager, Bill Rogin.
