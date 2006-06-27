Harry Potter writer says two characters will die - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

London

Harry Potter writer says two characters will die

London - Harry Potter fans may not be happy when they hear this.

The author of the popular book series plans to kill off two characters in the final installment. And she won't say whether the boy wizard himself is at risk.

In a British T-V interview, J-K Rowling says she actually wrote the final chapter for the final book years ago. She thinks it was back in 1990, before she even had a publisher for the first one.

It includes the death of two characters, though she admits making a change to give a third character a reprieve.

Other than that last chapter, Rowling says she's still working on book seven of the Potter series. She feels she has to kill some characters to make sure no other author comes along to write a sequel.

