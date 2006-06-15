Cold Case - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Mayfield, KY

Cold Case

Cold Case 
By: Erica Byfield

Mayfield, KY - Losing a loved one can be heart breaking, but imagine talking your mother one day and the next she missing without a trace.

That's nightmare one heartland woman is living through.

Her mother Sandra Travis disappeared last summer from Graves County, Kentucky.

Dawn Vowell calls this one of her better days, "it's not knowing that is the worst," she said.

Knowing where her 59 year old mother is, Sandra Travis vanished July 31st, 2005.

Vowell says she's spent the last 11 months wondering, crying and looking for answers.

"I can't explain the emotions to you, you feel helpless, hopeless, frustrated because you're not getting any answers and you know there is somebody out there who knows something," said Vowell.

Yet to this date there are no leads or tips.

Travis's husband first told family members Sandra died in Mount Vernon while visiting Vowell, but later admitted to deputies he lied.

Next Bobby said Sandra ran off with a trucker from Carbondale.

Vowell tells me she doesn't believe it.

"I believe he knows what happened to her other wise he wouldn't told lies and he's refused to take a lie detector test," said Vowell.

Deep down inside Vowell's holding out hope, "I bought her a birthday card in November, I also bought her a mother's day card in May. I have those in my case and I will continue to buy them until I have answers."

She adds her own birthdays next month, July 22 and without a doubt each year a card with a special message arrives.

"It seems like every where you go you hit a brick wall and we still don't know anymore," said Vowell.

Vowell says she's not losing hope, she's just praying the mail man has a special delivery on the 22nd. That way she'll know momma's alright.

If you've seen or know where Sandra Travis could be please contact the graves county sheriffs department at 270-247-4501

  • Heartland NewsMore>>

  • WWE Superstar Daniel Bryan medically cleared to return to ring

    WWE Superstar Daniel Bryan medically cleared to return to ring

    Wednesday, March 21 2018 12:06 AM EDT2018-03-21 04:06:12 GMT

    After more than two years, WWE Superstar Daniel Bryan has been medically cleared to return to in-ring competition.

    After more than two years, WWE Superstar Daniel Bryan has been medically cleared to return to in-ring competition.

  • Gun violence prevention groups grow in southeast MO

    Gun violence prevention groups grow in southeast MO

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 9:32 PM EDT2018-03-21 01:32:27 GMT
    Lynda Stewart, the founder of the Southeast Missouri chapter of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, describe the five steps behind the Be SMART gun safety education program.Lynda Stewart, the founder of the Southeast Missouri chapter of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, describe the five steps behind the Be SMART gun safety education program.
    Lynda Stewart, the founder of the Southeast Missouri chapter of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, describe the five steps behind the Be SMART gun safety education program.Lynda Stewart, the founder of the Southeast Missouri chapter of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, describe the five steps behind the Be SMART gun safety education program.

    Activism toward reducing gun violence, especially shootings involving kids, is continuing to grow in Southeast Missouri.

    Activism toward reducing gun violence, especially shootings involving kids, is continuing to grow in Southeast Missouri.

  • KY 91 North is back open in Caldwell Co., KY after hog truck crash

    KY 91 North is back open in Caldwell Co., KY after hog truck crash

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 9:20 PM EDT2018-03-21 01:20:05 GMT
    KY 91 North in Caldwell County, Kentucky is blocked by a truck crash at the 16.5 mile marker.  (Source: Raycom Media)KY 91 North in Caldwell County, Kentucky is blocked by a truck crash at the 16.5 mile marker.  (Source: Raycom Media)

    KY 91 North in Caldwell County, Kentucky is blocked by a truck crash at the 16.5 mile marker. 

    KY 91 North in Caldwell County, Kentucky is blocked by a truck crash at the 16.5 mile marker. 

    •   
Powered by Frankly