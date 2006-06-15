Lipodissolve

By: Tiffany Sisson

Cape Girardeau, MO - Want arms like Madonna or a booty like J-Lo? You can get them both in 30 minutes or less. Instead of scoffing down calories, how about dissolving the fat! It's called lipodissolve, and it's relatively new technique to target those stubborn areas.

The hour long lunch break is typically spent taking in calories and fat, but instead of sitting in a restaurant Jaimie Grimm is trying to take off the fat by ordering lunchtime lipo. "I've had 2 children through c-section, so I have a problem area that i can't quite get rid of," said Grimm.

Jamie reluctlantly exposes her abdomen which she often tries to hide, "I don't go swimming in public. I'm very uncomfortable with my stomach,' said Grimm.

Dr. Vishnu Subramani performs aesthetic lipodissolve. It's specifically designed to eliminate localized fat deposits on the body. An injection technique uses a naturally occurring substance found in every cell of the body. "The medication, phosphatidylcholine dexoycholate, causes a local inflammatory reaction where the cells actually enlarge intially when we inject. Then over time, over about 4 to 5 days to up to a week, the inflammation subsides,' explained Subramani.

The fat cells, shrink. Subramani starts by marking the area Jami wants to shrink, numbs the area, then microinjections are made under the skin directly into the fat using small needles. Jamie needs about 40 sticks. "This procedure is not for the extremely obese. This procedure is for people that have targeted areas of fat," said Subramani.

"Hopefully, I'll be able to get back in the bathing suit," said Jaimi.

Jamie will need about 4 to 5 more trips to get the look she's going for. The total treatment is about a thousand dollars compared to thousands of dollars for liposuction.

The procedures are available in Cape Girardeau at Body Perfections, and will soon be offered at Spa 151. For more information about lipodissolve, contact Dr. Subramani at 573-332-0052 or go online at www.bodyperfectionsmd.com.