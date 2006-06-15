Lipodissolve - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Cape Girardeau, MO

Lipodissolve

Lipodissolve
By:  Tiffany Sisson 

Cape Girardeau, MO - Want arms like Madonna or a booty like J-Lo? You can get them both in 30 minutes or less. Instead of scoffing down calories, how about dissolving the fat! It's called lipodissolve, and it's relatively new technique to target those stubborn areas.

The hour long lunch break is typically spent taking in calories and fat, but instead of sitting in a restaurant Jaimie Grimm is trying to take off the fat by ordering lunchtime lipo. "I've had 2 children through c-section, so I have a problem area that i can't quite get rid of," said Grimm.

Jamie reluctlantly exposes her abdomen which she often tries to hide, "I don't go swimming in public. I'm very uncomfortable with my stomach,' said Grimm.

Dr. Vishnu Subramani performs aesthetic lipodissolve. It's specifically designed to eliminate localized fat deposits on the body. An injection technique uses a naturally occurring substance found in every cell of the body. "The medication, phosphatidylcholine dexoycholate, causes a local inflammatory reaction where the cells actually enlarge intially when we inject. Then over time, over about 4 to 5 days to up to a week, the inflammation subsides,' explained Subramani.

The fat cells, shrink. Subramani starts by marking the area Jami wants to shrink, numbs the area, then microinjections are made under the skin directly into the fat using small needles. Jamie needs about 40 sticks. "This procedure is not for the extremely obese. This procedure is for people that have targeted areas of fat," said Subramani.

"Hopefully, I'll be able to get back in the bathing suit," said Jaimi.

Jamie will need about 4 to 5 more trips to get the look she's going for. The total treatment is about a thousand dollars compared to thousands of dollars for liposuction.

The procedures are available in Cape Girardeau at Body Perfections, and will soon be offered at Spa 151. For more information about lipodissolve, contact Dr. Subramani at 573-332-0052 or go online at www.bodyperfectionsmd.com.

  • Heartland NewsMore>>

  • WWE Superstar Daniel Bryan medically cleared to return to ring

    WWE Superstar Daniel Bryan medically cleared to return to ring

    Wednesday, March 21 2018 12:06 AM EDT2018-03-21 04:06:12 GMT

    After more than two years, WWE Superstar Daniel Bryan has been medically cleared to return to in-ring competition.

    After more than two years, WWE Superstar Daniel Bryan has been medically cleared to return to in-ring competition.

  • Gun violence prevention groups grow in southeast MO

    Gun violence prevention groups grow in southeast MO

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 9:32 PM EDT2018-03-21 01:32:27 GMT
    Lynda Stewart, the founder of the Southeast Missouri chapter of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, describe the five steps behind the Be SMART gun safety education program.Lynda Stewart, the founder of the Southeast Missouri chapter of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, describe the five steps behind the Be SMART gun safety education program.
    Lynda Stewart, the founder of the Southeast Missouri chapter of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, describe the five steps behind the Be SMART gun safety education program.Lynda Stewart, the founder of the Southeast Missouri chapter of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, describe the five steps behind the Be SMART gun safety education program.

    Activism toward reducing gun violence, especially shootings involving kids, is continuing to grow in Southeast Missouri.

    Activism toward reducing gun violence, especially shootings involving kids, is continuing to grow in Southeast Missouri.

  • KY 91 North is back open in Caldwell Co., KY after hog truck crash

    KY 91 North is back open in Caldwell Co., KY after hog truck crash

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 9:20 PM EDT2018-03-21 01:20:05 GMT
    KY 91 North in Caldwell County, Kentucky is blocked by a truck crash at the 16.5 mile marker.  (Source: Raycom Media)KY 91 North in Caldwell County, Kentucky is blocked by a truck crash at the 16.5 mile marker.  (Source: Raycom Media)

    KY 91 North in Caldwell County, Kentucky is blocked by a truck crash at the 16.5 mile marker. 

    KY 91 North in Caldwell County, Kentucky is blocked by a truck crash at the 16.5 mile marker. 

    •   
Powered by Frankly