Jackson Woman Wins Trip of a Lifetime

By: Ryan Tate



Cape Girardeau, MO - Eva Baughn planned to spend her birthday Wednesday going to the casino. Instead her sister convinced her to go to Cape Girardeau to see CBS Early Show Weatherman Dave Price. Little did Eva know her sister had a birthday surprise for her that she will never forget.

Eva won the CBS Early Show's "Great American Vacation" Giveaway, sending her and her family to Hawaii for a five day vacation.

"I just started crying so hard. It's so surreal, I don't even remember it," Baughn said.

Her daughter Kaitlyn announced her name along with Dave Price, something that was not planned. Baughn's sister Sheila nominated her.

"I just thought she deserved it," Sheila said on national television.