Find Out More About the Reid Family

The Reid family has been int he restaurant business in Chester, Illinois since 1982, when Bob and Joan opened Reids' Harvest House Smorgasbord. A partnership was formed in July 1989, consisting of Bob, Joan, and Brad, along with the full-time involvement of Brad's wife, Tia.

With the addition of a new generation of Reids in full swing, Reids' Harvest House most surely will continue to improve and grow for the next several decades.

In March 1994, Reids' Inn, a 46 unit Best Western Hotel opened just down the road from Reids' Harvest House. The property gives tourists and business travelers alike an opportunity to stay and see what Randolph County has to offer.