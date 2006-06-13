Police chase ends in death

By: Carly O'Keefe

A Pulaski County man is dead after driving drunk at extreme speeds while being chased by police.

It happened just south of Mounds at about 3:30 Saturday morning. Mounds police saw Jamal Foulks get into his car and leave the L & N Club in downtown Mounds.

Mounds police saw Foulks was inebriate and told him not to drive, but while officers attempted to break up a fight outside the club, Foulks got into his car and drove away. Officers then tried to pull him over, but he wouldn't stop.

"We told him not to get behind the wheel; he chose to ignore those orders. He was then told to stop the vehicle. He ignored those orders. Then police got behind him with flashing lights and sirens, and he ignored those orders and tried to elude. He made it less than half a mile," said Illinois State Police Captain Harry Masse.

Preliminary toxicology reports put Foulks' blood alcohol level at .23. Police say he lost control on this sharp curve outside of Mounds, drove off the road, and struck a large tree stump

"It looks like the minimum speed crash reconstruction has got is mid-70's. And that curve is recommended to be 40 or 45 miles per hour," said Masse.

Beyond having three times the legal limit of alcohol in his blood, police say there was another reason Foulks should not have been behind the wheel.

"He shouldn't have been driving even if he were sober," said Masse. "His license was revoked for previous DUI's."

Foulks was no stranger to law enforcement in Pulaski County. State's Attorney Grayson Gile knew him too. He'd tried the young defendant in court a number of times. But Gile maintains Foulks was not a bad person, he just seemed to make bad choices.

"Jamal was very well liked; despite as a young person he was making some serious mistakes. I believed he had the qualities within him that there was great potential there, and that's what makes this so tragic," said Gile.

But the prosecutor says he doesn't think Foulks is solely responsible for the bad choices he made Saturday morning.

"Unfortunately, I believe there's a responsibility that goes all the way around, including the business owner to monitor the health and safety of their patrons so they don't wind up three times the legal limit and wind up killing themselves on the highway," said Gile.

Last month there was a small riot during which shots were fired outside the L & N Club, police credit to its overly intoxicated patrons.