Golf tournament to help the past

By: Ryan Tate

Cape Girardeau, MO - Organizers hope a golf tournament in downtown Cape Girardeau helps showcase the city and raise money for the Red House Interpretive Center.

The golf tournament is titled "The First Annual Louis J. Lorimier Memorial World-Famous Downtown Golf Tournament." Proceeds from the tournament go to help the foundation set up by the Red House officials. The foundation will go towards repairs and future displays.

"This will enable us to have the Red House here for a long time," Red House Chairman Jane Randol Jackson said. "The money raised for the foundation will help make that possible."