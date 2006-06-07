Does it Work Wednesday

Floam

By: Lauren Keith

It's called Floam and it's a fairly new toy on store shelves that several of you wanted me to try before you go out and buy it.

So, this week, we have a toy test of sorts for you. Let's see if Floam lives up to its claim.

I didn't know what to expect when we tore into our tubs of Floam.

"Uh oh!" cries five year old Sydney Kern, as we both see this stuff is sticky. Floam is a so-called magical compound that you can squish, squash, mix and mash, supposedly with no mess! As you can see, it's hard to pull the gooey stuff out of the carton.

"It's sticky and I can't eat it!" shouts out three year old Bailee Kern.

This three-year old fully understands the rules. Floam is technically for kids ages five and up, but of course, little sister Bailee Kern has to do everything her big sister, Sydney, does, so I'm standing by to help and even to referee.

"Hey, you're using all my Floam!" points out Bailee to her big sister.

The girls and I start testing the product claims. We find, you really can smash this stuff. You can also create things.

"I made a ball!" yells an excited Bailee.

We do notice the Floam likes to stick to other pieces, but surprisingly, it doesn't stick to our hands or even the table. The Floam label also gives examples of things you can make and what you might use to decorate. So, the Kern girls and I decide to cover a picture frame and some balloons, just like it shows. You can tell, Sydney is a lot more creative than me. She mixes her colors with no problems.

"It's fun!" she tells me.

However, I thought the fun was coming to an end, when this happened. Between all the squishing and squashing, Bailee got some on her shirt, but I'm pleased after I can easily pick it right off. So, I'm wondering, what is this stuff made of? If you look closely, it looks like beads of Styrofoam in it. When I looked at the ingredients and on the Internet, sure enough, it is Styrofoam and clay.

Also, I learned Floam was first actually used in wheelchair cushions because it's bouncy, and the Nike company also uses it in the soles of some shoes, but back to playtime.

"A is really, really good, B is good, C is okay, D is bad, and F means you'd never play with it again. What do you give it, Sydney?" I ask.

"An A!" she excitedly yells!

However, the true test comes from Mom. Beth Kern says:

"They like it, it entertains them and so I can get things done. It doesn't stick to the table or cause a big mess, like Playdo does," she says.

Kern also points out - if you want to reuse Floam you must put it back in the tub right after you're done playing with it. If not, it will dry up. It took about three hours for our creations here to fully dry, so you do have some time, if your child leaves it out.