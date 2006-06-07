Missing woman found alive

By: Heartland News

Wayne County, IL - Good news for everybody who's spent the last three days looking for 73-year-old Hazel Roach of Wayne County.

Relatives and Wayne County deputies say a civil search team put together by the Greenville Fire Department found Roach alive between 8 and 8:30 Tuesday night.

She was in a creek bed about a mile south of her home. Roach had suffered a broken arm, but otherwise is O.K.

She was air-lifted to a Cape Girardeau hospital for treatment.

Family members say Roach suffers from alzheimer's disease, and that she wandered off after visiting her mother's house.