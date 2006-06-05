Badgers and bears becoming more common in the Heartland - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Cape Girardeau, MO

Badgers and bears becoming more common in the Heartland

Badgers and bears becoming more common in the Heartland
By: Ryan Tate

Cape Girardeau, MO - After a 16-year-old hit a bear with her car Sunday Night, it was followed by someone hitting a badger Monday morning. Those two type of animals are not common in Southeast Missouri, and it has conservation officials trying to figure out why they are migrating to the area.

"Things are starting to get a little dryer and a little warmer," A.J. Hendershott said. Hendershott works for the Missouri Conservation Department. "I think they're moving into an area where there used to be a barrier like temperature and rainfall, and that's no longer there. So they're expanding."

Hendershott could not put a number on how many black bears call Southeast Missouri home, but he did say 350-400 live in Missouri. Badgers are not prevalent in the area, because of the lack of prairie lands.

Both the bear and the badger were killed after being hit by the car.

