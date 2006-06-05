Carbondale man drowns at Kinkaid Lake

By: Arnold Wyrick

Jackson County, IL - A long day of boating and partying ends with a long night for dive teams searching for 20-year-old Tyler Smith of Carbondale at Kinkaid Lake.

Investigators tell Heartland News that the people who were out on the water with Smith didn't call them for help until several hours after he went missing.

"Those individuals on the boat were under the assumption that he made it to shore, and really didn't pay too much attention to what was going on. It was about three hours later shortly before 9 o' clock Sunday night that they realized he wasn't on the boat, nor was he on the shore. They called 911 at that time," says Sergeant Mike O'Leary with the Jackson County Sheriff's Office.

Dive teams began searching the area around the spillway at the lake, and found Smith's body in 26 feet of water a short distance from where his friends said they saw him jump in the lake.

Police also say alcohol played a role in Smith's death.

"We do know that there was alcohol involved. To what extent it had upon his actions or those who were on the board is still undetermined. We're still questioning people about that part of the night," Sgt. O'Leary said.