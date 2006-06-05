Carbondale man drowns at Kinkaid Lake - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Jackson County, IL

Carbondale man drowns at Kinkaid Lake

Carbondale man drowns at Kinkaid Lake
By: Arnold Wyrick

Jackson County, IL - A long day of boating and partying ends with a long night for dive teams searching for 20-year-old Tyler Smith of Carbondale at Kinkaid Lake.

Investigators tell Heartland News that the people who were out on the water with Smith didn't call them for help until several hours after he went missing.

"Those individuals on the boat were under the assumption that he made it to shore, and really didn't pay too much attention to what was going on.  It was about three hours later shortly before 9 o' clock Sunday night that they realized he wasn't on the boat, nor was he on the shore.  They called 911 at that time," says Sergeant Mike O'Leary with the Jackson County Sheriff's Office.

Dive teams began searching the area around the spillway at the lake, and found Smith's body in 26 feet of water a short distance from where his friends said they saw him jump in the lake.

Police also say alcohol played a role in Smith's death.

"We do know that there was alcohol involved.  To what extent it had upon his actions or those who were on the board is still undetermined.  We're still questioning people about that part of the night," Sgt. O'Leary said.

No word yet if there will be any criminal charges filed in the case.  The Jackson County State's Attorney will decide that once the investigation into what really happened Sunday night is completed.

  • Heartland NewsMore>>

  • WWE Superstar Daniel Bryan medically cleared to return to ring

    WWE Superstar Daniel Bryan medically cleared to return to ring

    Wednesday, March 21 2018 12:06 AM EDT2018-03-21 04:06:12 GMT

    After more than two years, WWE Superstar Daniel Bryan has been medically cleared to return to in-ring competition.

    After more than two years, WWE Superstar Daniel Bryan has been medically cleared to return to in-ring competition.

  • Gun violence prevention groups grow in southeast MO

    Gun violence prevention groups grow in southeast MO

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 9:32 PM EDT2018-03-21 01:32:27 GMT
    Lynda Stewart, the founder of the Southeast Missouri chapter of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, describe the five steps behind the Be SMART gun safety education program.Lynda Stewart, the founder of the Southeast Missouri chapter of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, describe the five steps behind the Be SMART gun safety education program.
    Lynda Stewart, the founder of the Southeast Missouri chapter of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, describe the five steps behind the Be SMART gun safety education program.Lynda Stewart, the founder of the Southeast Missouri chapter of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, describe the five steps behind the Be SMART gun safety education program.

    Activism toward reducing gun violence, especially shootings involving kids, is continuing to grow in Southeast Missouri.

    Activism toward reducing gun violence, especially shootings involving kids, is continuing to grow in Southeast Missouri.

  • KY 91 North is back open in Caldwell Co., KY after hog truck crash

    KY 91 North is back open in Caldwell Co., KY after hog truck crash

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 9:20 PM EDT2018-03-21 01:20:05 GMT
    KY 91 North in Caldwell County, Kentucky is blocked by a truck crash at the 16.5 mile marker.  (Source: Raycom Media)KY 91 North in Caldwell County, Kentucky is blocked by a truck crash at the 16.5 mile marker.  (Source: Raycom Media)

    KY 91 North in Caldwell County, Kentucky is blocked by a truck crash at the 16.5 mile marker. 

    KY 91 North in Caldwell County, Kentucky is blocked by a truck crash at the 16.5 mile marker. 

    •   
Powered by Frankly