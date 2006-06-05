Learn more about Blackwell-Baldwin Toyota-Scion

Welcome to Blackwell-Baldwin Toyota. Located in Poplar Bluff, Missouri, we have been servicing the people of Southeast Missouri, Northeast Arkansas, and Southern Illinois since 1986.

We have the largest availability of Toyota's in the country and will show you why people come here from hundreds of miles around to purchase their vehicles.

Let us show you why Blackwell-Baldwin Toyota is a multiple winner of the prestigious "President's Award" handed out to only a select few dealerships nationwide from Toyota's corporate headquarters.

Location:

803 S. Westwood Blvd

Poplar Bluff, MO 63901

Phone number: (573)785-6484

Toll free 1- (877)785-3315

Fax (573)785-0770

Email: blackwellbaldwintoyota@hotmail.com