Search for missing Wayne County woman continues Monday morning

By: CJ Cassidy

Lodi, MO - More than 24 hours have passed since Hazel Roach's husband saw her outside the home the couple shares in the Wayne County town of Lodi.

Now police want your help finding the elderly Alzheimer's patient who went missing Saturday night.

Hazel Roach is 73-years-old, and stands five feet tall. She weighs about 100 pounds and has brown eyes and gray hair.

"jack - her husband, feels a huge amount of responsibility as anyone would, under the circumstances. He monitors her so closely every minute of the day," Dan Hargraves said, as he took a break from searching for his missing mother-in-law Sunday afternoon, to talk about his family's fears for Hazel's safety.

The Lodi woman is in the advanced stages of Alzheimer's Disease, and Hargraves says loved ones always worry they might wander away, just like he says Hazel did Saturday night.

"My father-in-law walked in house to get evening meal started. She was 75 to 100 yards away and when she didn't show up he came out to look for her and she was gone," he says.

As rescue crews on foot, horseback and ATVs searched the woods around Hazel's home, the Missouri Highway Patrol searched by helicopter.

"She's wandered off on a couple of occasions from what the family says, but they have always been fortunate enough to catch up with her before she wandered too far away," Trooper Nick Bratton says.

"Being so close to Highway 67, there's always the chance being as disoriented as she is, I suppose she may have got someone to give her a ride somewhere," Hargraves points out.

But even though the possibilities seemed endless,k family members stayed strong, relying on the support from friends and strangers alike to get them through this trying time.

Besides the Wayne County Sheriff's Department and Highway Patrol, volunteer search crews from Bollinger and Cape Girardeau Counties, and even Farmington showed up to help.

If you have any information you think might help bring Hazel Roach back home, please call the Wayne County Sheriff's Department at 573-224-3219.

