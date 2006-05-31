Tri-fry Skillet - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Does it Work Wednesday

Tri-fry Skillet

Does it Work Wednesday
Tri-fry Skillet
By: Lauren Keith

This week, we're testing the Tri-fry skillet. It claims it can cook an entire meal all at once. Let's see if it fries up a good grade. Brenda Glueck agrees to help us out.

"I'm going to tell you for it to cook all at once, the burner has to cook on low or the eggs will burn," predicts Brenda Glueck.

Glueck immediately questions the Tri-fry's claim, "it can cook an entire meal all at once." After 43 years in the restaurant business, we think Brenda is the perfect one to test it. As soon as we show it to her, Brenda's already not too impressed with the Tri-fry.

"The pan is very cheap, very light," she notes.

After a couple of minutes, she sees something else..

"Notice how hot this spot is - this one's barely cooking over here," she says.

As the eggs start sticking, Brenda admits she probably should have sprayed the pan, before cooking, but I point out to her, there aren't any instructions or even just a guide inserted with some pointers. Breakfast keeps sizzling, but not to Brenda's liking.

"They're burned to a crisp!' she says.

Cooking spray probably wouldn't have stopped this either. We can see a giant scratch and we've only used it once!

"I'll use my old iron skillets, thank you," says Brenda.

And remember the product guide we couldn't find, now we're starting to see why the makers of the Tri-fry do not do too much explaining.

I ask Brenda, "What grade do you give it?"

"What grade? Oooh--do you really wanna know? D to an F--- I would not waste my money to buy one," says Brenda.

I'm with ya, Brenda, but here's the catch.

Did the Tri-fry technically cook an entire meal all at once? Well... yes.

We don't have to do as many dishes as normal, which is nice, but Brenda and I both thought this skillet would be designed with special sections that heat differently so you really can cook all your foods at once, just like it claims. Again, that didn't happen here.

"As far as I'm concerned you're wasting time," says Brenda.

On Does it Work Wednesday, we try it before you buy it, and we definitely don't think you should spend $18.95 on this skillet with its unclear claim.

The Tri-fry skillet gets a D.

Plus, if you put the unclear claims aside, you'll see it's very cheaply made. The skillet scratched and even rusted, after one use and wash.

Next week, Lauren tests something that just may keep the kids busy this summer! She's testing the new "Floam" toy, on the next Does it Work Wednesday.

  • Heartland NewsMore>>

  • WWE Superstar Daniel Bryan medically cleared to return to ring

    WWE Superstar Daniel Bryan medically cleared to return to ring

    Wednesday, March 21 2018 12:06 AM EDT2018-03-21 04:06:12 GMT

    After more than two years, WWE Superstar Daniel Bryan has been medically cleared to return to in-ring competition.

    After more than two years, WWE Superstar Daniel Bryan has been medically cleared to return to in-ring competition.

  • Gun violence prevention groups grow in southeast MO

    Gun violence prevention groups grow in southeast MO

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 9:32 PM EDT2018-03-21 01:32:27 GMT
    Lynda Stewart, the founder of the Southeast Missouri chapter of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, describe the five steps behind the Be SMART gun safety education program.Lynda Stewart, the founder of the Southeast Missouri chapter of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, describe the five steps behind the Be SMART gun safety education program.
    Lynda Stewart, the founder of the Southeast Missouri chapter of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, describe the five steps behind the Be SMART gun safety education program.Lynda Stewart, the founder of the Southeast Missouri chapter of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, describe the five steps behind the Be SMART gun safety education program.

    Activism toward reducing gun violence, especially shootings involving kids, is continuing to grow in Southeast Missouri.

    Activism toward reducing gun violence, especially shootings involving kids, is continuing to grow in Southeast Missouri.

  • KY 91 North is back open in Caldwell Co., KY after hog truck crash

    KY 91 North is back open in Caldwell Co., KY after hog truck crash

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 9:20 PM EDT2018-03-21 01:20:05 GMT
    KY 91 North in Caldwell County, Kentucky is blocked by a truck crash at the 16.5 mile marker.  (Source: Raycom Media)KY 91 North in Caldwell County, Kentucky is blocked by a truck crash at the 16.5 mile marker.  (Source: Raycom Media)

    KY 91 North in Caldwell County, Kentucky is blocked by a truck crash at the 16.5 mile marker. 

    KY 91 North in Caldwell County, Kentucky is blocked by a truck crash at the 16.5 mile marker. 

    •   
Powered by Frankly