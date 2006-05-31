Summer Sunglass Safety - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Cape Girardeau, MO

Summer Sunglass Safety

Summer Sunglass Safety
By: Wes Wallace

Cape Girardeau, MO - Some people wear sunglasses to look cool. Others sport shades to keep the sun out of their eyes. Experts recommend everyone wear them for protection.

Designer or not, sunglasses can make a difference in exposing your eyes to harmful U-V rays.

"With the ultralight protection, it will help prevent cataracts," says Yvonne Gross. As an optician at Marion Eye Centers, Gross says she sees a lot of patients with cataracts. Even though the cheap sunglasses you buy at the story may not have full protection, Gross explains a little is better than none, but you're better off paying more for the best protection.

"Most will have U-V protection, but you're covered somewhat, I don't know exactly the percentage, but ours here are 100 percent," says Gross, "We coat and test them ourselves, so we know you're getting the best defense from U-V A and U-V B.

However, even if you're wearing full strength sunglasses, it might be too late. "Most of the damage is done by the age 14, so all children need to wear sunglasses." Gross adds it's hard to get children to wear the shades in the first place. Even so, no matter your age, Gross advises wearing sunglasses is much better than wearing nothing at all. "Chanced of wiping our cataracts is nil, but it would help if you could keep them from growing, that's excellent anything to protect your eyes."

Some brands and styles of glasses already come with that ultralight or polarized lens, but Yvonne Gross recommends asking your eye care specialist if your eyeglasses also have the protection.

  • SPONSORED BY SOUTHEAST HEALTHHealthMore>>

  • Kentucky restaurant worker diagnosed with Hepatitis A

    Kentucky restaurant worker diagnosed with Hepatitis A

    Wednesday, March 7 2018 1:48 PM EST2018-03-07 18:48:36 GMT
    A KY restaurant worker has been diagnosed with Hepatitis A (Source: Raycom Media)A KY restaurant worker has been diagnosed with Hepatitis A (Source: Raycom Media)
    (Source: Raycom Media)(Source: Raycom Media)

    Health officials say a restaurant worker in northeastern Kentucky has been diagnosed with Hepatitis A.

    Health officials say a restaurant worker in northeastern Kentucky has been diagnosed with Hepatitis A.

  • Health officials urging drug users to get tested for HIV

    Health officials urging drug users to get tested for HIV

    Thursday, February 22 2018 2:04 PM EST2018-02-22 19:04:09 GMT
    43 cases of HIV have been reported as of Feb. 21 (Source: Raycom Media)43 cases of HIV have been reported as of Feb. 21 (Source: Raycom Media)
    (Source: Raycom Media)(Source: Raycom Media)

    Health officials say an investigation into a cluster of HIV infections in northern Kentucky has turned up more cases and they are encouraging intravenous drug users to get tested.

    Health officials say an investigation into a cluster of HIV infections in northern Kentucky has turned up more cases and they are encouraging intravenous drug users to get tested.

  • 103 cases of Hep. A confirmed since first of the year in KY

    103 cases of Hep. A confirmed since first of the year in KY

    Friday, February 23 2018 7:02 PM EST2018-02-24 00:02:00 GMT
    103 case of Hep. A in KY reported (Source: Raycom Media)103 case of Hep. A in KY reported (Source: Raycom Media)
    (Source: Raycom Media)(Source: Raycom Media)

    Since Jan. 1, the Kentucky Department of Health has confirmed 103 cases of acute Hepatitis A. 

    Since Jan. 1, the Kentucky Department of Health has confirmed 103 cases of acute Hepatitis A. 

    •   
Powered by Frankly