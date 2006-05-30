Amber Alert works ending weekend abduction - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Park Hills, MO

Amber Alert works ending weekend abduction

Amber Alert works ending weekend abduction
By: CJ Cassidy

Park Hills, MO - The man accused of abducting his ex-girlfriend and child, appeared in a Southern Illinois courtroom Tuesday afternoon.

Shane Kohut of Park Hills faces numerous charges in Missouri and Illinois.

Police say Kohut forced the mother and his four year old daughter into their car and then drove to Johnson County in Southern Illinois.

An alert passer-by in Johnson County noticed the car Kohut was driving, and recognized it as the one police had put out a warning on.

Tuesday, officers and many folks in Park Hills call the incident a close call, and say they have the amber alert to be grateful for the safe return.

"There was an opportunity or two where she could have run down the street, but he had the baby she wasn't going to leave the baby with him," Park Hills Police Detective Mike Kurtz says Lori Wells did exactly what any mother would do when faced with having to protect her child.

"According to the ex girlfriend he was under the influence of methamphetamine and she couldn't figure out their destination they were heading he was just driving," Kurtz says.

He adds Shane Kohut and his ex-girlfriend had their share of problems in the past.

"As a matter of fact, he was put in prison at one time, and got out about four months ago over charges of domestic violence," he says.

Police, like Lori Wells, had no idea where Kohut was headed.

That's where the amber alert came in.

"We handle it through the 911 dispatch center, and give them all the information, like who's in danger what's happened," Kurtz explains.

The message transmits across the country.

Within hours a passer-by in Southern Illinois matched the description of the car Kohut was driving to that on the alert.

And Lori Well's neighbors who say they were worried sick earlier, can now breathe a sigh of relief.

"I couldn't believe how fast they caught him," one neighbor says.

"We were really glad when they found them and they were safe," another says adding it's good to know the amber alert system works, as a parent.

Kohut faces kidnapping, burglary and armed criminal action charges in Missouri.

He faces several charges in Illinois, and is currently being held in the Massac County Jail in Metropolis.

  • Heartland NewsMore>>

  • WWE Superstar Daniel Bryan medically cleared to return to ring

    WWE Superstar Daniel Bryan medically cleared to return to ring

    Wednesday, March 21 2018 12:06 AM EDT2018-03-21 04:06:12 GMT

    After more than two years, WWE Superstar Daniel Bryan has been medically cleared to return to in-ring competition.

    After more than two years, WWE Superstar Daniel Bryan has been medically cleared to return to in-ring competition.

  • Gun violence prevention groups grow in southeast MO

    Gun violence prevention groups grow in southeast MO

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 9:32 PM EDT2018-03-21 01:32:27 GMT
    Lynda Stewart, the founder of the Southeast Missouri chapter of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, describe the five steps behind the Be SMART gun safety education program.Lynda Stewart, the founder of the Southeast Missouri chapter of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, describe the five steps behind the Be SMART gun safety education program.
    Lynda Stewart, the founder of the Southeast Missouri chapter of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, describe the five steps behind the Be SMART gun safety education program.Lynda Stewart, the founder of the Southeast Missouri chapter of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, describe the five steps behind the Be SMART gun safety education program.

    Activism toward reducing gun violence, especially shootings involving kids, is continuing to grow in Southeast Missouri.

    Activism toward reducing gun violence, especially shootings involving kids, is continuing to grow in Southeast Missouri.

  • KY 91 North is back open in Caldwell Co., KY after hog truck crash

    KY 91 North is back open in Caldwell Co., KY after hog truck crash

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 9:20 PM EDT2018-03-21 01:20:05 GMT
    KY 91 North in Caldwell County, Kentucky is blocked by a truck crash at the 16.5 mile marker.  (Source: Raycom Media)KY 91 North in Caldwell County, Kentucky is blocked by a truck crash at the 16.5 mile marker.  (Source: Raycom Media)

    KY 91 North in Caldwell County, Kentucky is blocked by a truck crash at the 16.5 mile marker. 

    KY 91 North in Caldwell County, Kentucky is blocked by a truck crash at the 16.5 mile marker. 

    •   

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • 5 doctors indicted for overprescribing opioids for kickbacks

    5 doctors indicted for overprescribing opioids for kickbacks

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 6:55 PM EDT2018-03-20 22:55:29 GMT

    Drugmaker Insys paid doctors in hundreds of thousand of dollars in kickbacks if they prescribed an opioid painkiller made for cancer patients. Of the doctors indicted, only one was a cancer specialist – the others were plastic surgeons, sports medicine doctors or psychologists.

    Drugmaker Insys paid doctors in hundreds of thousand of dollars in kickbacks if they prescribed an opioid painkiller made for cancer patients. Of the doctors indicted, only one was a cancer specialist – the others were plastic surgeons, sports medicine doctors or psychologists.

Powered by Frankly