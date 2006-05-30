Newspaper owner arrested for assault and battery

By: Arnold Wyrick

Herrin, IL - A late night of partying ends with one person injured and the owner of two Southern Illinois newspapers behind bars.

Herrin Police Department received a phone call shortly before 1 o'clock Sunday morning, of a man with a gun.

When police arrived at 1 Park Plaza in Herrin they found 33-year-old Devin Miller, and an AK-47 assault rifle in his office. Miller owns The Independent newspaper in Herrin, and The Courier in Carterville.

"I'm kind of baffled he's walking around with an AK-47. I guess my big question is why? Why does he have one to begin with? And my second question is what's wrong? What's wrong with him that he feels he needs to use that," asks Andy Barbero of Carterville.

Miller faces charges of aggravated assault, aggravated battery, reckless conduct, and unlawful use of a weapon.

Miller released this statement to Heartland News, " I deny all wrongdoing, the matter is under investigation and the truth will come out."

Police say Miller pointed the assault rifle at two people, and hit a third in the head with the butt of the weapon. Police have not stated why Miller was fighting with the three people in front of his office. Or how seriously the one person was injured.