Young Entrepreneur

By: Wes Wallace

Chester, IL - Following a lifelong dream, a Chester, Illinois, man runs his own business, and he doesn't even have a high school diploma...yet. On Sunday, the 18-year old will graduate along with his fellow classmates, and with an advantage most seniors don't own.

"They call us up, say we need a website, hey this is what I want, we built it from scratch," says William Kasel of Kasel CMC.

With the push of some computer keys and the click of his mouse, Kasel shows off some of his work. "We do web design, in fact the City of Chester asked us to do their website," says Kasel, who's done this type of web design for the last two years. Even at age 18, he's no stranger to working hard for the money, "I was always that kid, that 8 year old with a lemonade stand, mowing lawns, it's just been a dream."

The young entrepreneur keeps a small but growing list of clients, and explains starting up a new business isn't easy, especially at his age, "Some people are like, I don't take you seriously, because you 18-year old which you're gonna run into, other people are like wow!"