Young Entrepreneur - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Chester, IL

Young Entrepreneur

Young Entrepreneur
By:  Wes Wallace

Chester, IL - Following a lifelong dream, a Chester, Illinois, man runs his own business, and he doesn't even have a high school diploma...yet. On Sunday, the 18-year old will graduate along with his fellow classmates, and with an advantage most seniors don't own.

"They call us up, say we need a website, hey this is what I want, we built it from scratch," says William Kasel of Kasel CMC.

With the push of some computer keys and the click of his mouse, Kasel shows off some of his work. "We do web design, in fact the City of Chester asked us to do their website," says Kasel, who's done this type of web design for the last two years. Even at age 18, he's no stranger to working hard for the money, "I was always that kid, that 8 year old with a lemonade stand, mowing lawns, it's just been a dream."

The young entrepreneur keeps a small but growing list of clients, and explains starting up a new business isn't easy, especially at his age, "Some people are like, I don't take you seriously, because you 18-year old which you're gonna run into, other people are like wow!"

When he's not working on websites, Kasel also keeps a part time job at Marcello's, helping deliver Italian food. After graduation, Kasel plans to attend Southern Illinois University in the fall and major in cinematography, but he's not ready to quit his passion, his first business just yet. "I like what I do, so if it keeps building, I want to keep doing this as well."

  • Heartland NewsMore>>

  • WWE Superstar Daniel Bryan medically cleared to return to ring

    WWE Superstar Daniel Bryan medically cleared to return to ring

    Wednesday, March 21 2018 12:06 AM EDT2018-03-21 04:06:12 GMT

    After more than two years, WWE Superstar Daniel Bryan has been medically cleared to return to in-ring competition.

    After more than two years, WWE Superstar Daniel Bryan has been medically cleared to return to in-ring competition.

  • Gun violence prevention groups grow in southeast MO

    Gun violence prevention groups grow in southeast MO

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 9:32 PM EDT2018-03-21 01:32:27 GMT
    Lynda Stewart, the founder of the Southeast Missouri chapter of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, describe the five steps behind the Be SMART gun safety education program.Lynda Stewart, the founder of the Southeast Missouri chapter of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, describe the five steps behind the Be SMART gun safety education program.
    Lynda Stewart, the founder of the Southeast Missouri chapter of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, describe the five steps behind the Be SMART gun safety education program.Lynda Stewart, the founder of the Southeast Missouri chapter of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, describe the five steps behind the Be SMART gun safety education program.

    Activism toward reducing gun violence, especially shootings involving kids, is continuing to grow in Southeast Missouri.

    Activism toward reducing gun violence, especially shootings involving kids, is continuing to grow in Southeast Missouri.

  • KY 91 North is back open in Caldwell Co., KY after hog truck crash

    KY 91 North is back open in Caldwell Co., KY after hog truck crash

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 9:20 PM EDT2018-03-21 01:20:05 GMT
    KY 91 North in Caldwell County, Kentucky is blocked by a truck crash at the 16.5 mile marker.  (Source: Raycom Media)KY 91 North in Caldwell County, Kentucky is blocked by a truck crash at the 16.5 mile marker.  (Source: Raycom Media)

    KY 91 North in Caldwell County, Kentucky is blocked by a truck crash at the 16.5 mile marker. 

    KY 91 North in Caldwell County, Kentucky is blocked by a truck crash at the 16.5 mile marker. 

    •   

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • 5 doctors indicted for overprescribing opioids for kickbacks

    5 doctors indicted for overprescribing opioids for kickbacks

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 6:55 PM EDT2018-03-20 22:55:29 GMT

    Drugmaker Insys paid doctors in hundreds of thousand of dollars in kickbacks if they prescribed an opioid painkiller made for cancer patients. Of the doctors indicted, only one was a cancer specialist – the others were plastic surgeons, sports medicine doctors or psychologists.

    Drugmaker Insys paid doctors in hundreds of thousand of dollars in kickbacks if they prescribed an opioid painkiller made for cancer patients. Of the doctors indicted, only one was a cancer specialist – the others were plastic surgeons, sports medicine doctors or psychologists.

Powered by Frankly