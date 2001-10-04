Obstetrics: Frequently Asked Questions

What are the symptoms of pregnancy?

The symptoms of early pregnancy include nausea, a feeling of fullness, poor appetite, bloating, vomiting or the feeling that you may vomit (not just in the morning but any time). Dizziness, headache, breast tenderness and frequent urination are other common symptoms. A missed period is typically the most common indicator.

Do I need to go to childbirth classes?

Childbirth classes will teach about labor, birth and infant care. You learn how to work with labor to make it less painful and what options are available for easing the discomfort of labor. By attending classes, you will be knowledgeable about what to expect during labor, which helps relieve some of the tension associated with the fear of the unknown.

Is folic acid in my diet important?

Folic acid should be begun as soon as possible after you learn of your pregnancy. This is also a very important vitamin for women who are trying to conceive. It has been proven to significantly reduce the incidence of neural tube defects in babies whose mothers take this vitamin prior to, and during early pregnancy.

When should I begin to feel fetal movement?

Many women feel fetal movement between 16 and 20 weeks. Some mothers who have already had a child feel the movements earlier because they know what it feels like. It has been described as butterflies, flutters or gas bubbles in the lower abdomen.

When does the baby start to hear?

It¹s hard to determine this for sure. But by the 20th week, the baby has developed anatomically enough to receive sound impulses. Some experts feel a baby can distinguish the sound of his mother¹s and father¹s voice by the fifth month.

How do I know if I¹m in true labor?

In true labor, contractions are regular with increases in intensity and duration. In false labor, contractions are irregular and do not get stronger. True labor typically begins in the lower back and comes around into the lower abdomen. False labor is often only in the abdomen. Activity intensifies true labor.

What are some of the signs and symptoms that I need to report to my doctor?

* Swelling or puffiness of you hands or face in the morning

* Blurred vision

* Persistent or severe headache

* Chills/Fever

* Painful urination

* Severe vomiting

* Signs of pre-term labor such as low, dull backache; menstrual-like cramps; red, brown or pink vaginal discharge; or sudden loss of fluid from the vagina

* Sharp, persistent abdominal pain

* Vaginal bleeding

* Changes in fetal movement