Women find new methods to control their bodies

By: Tiffany Sisson

From exercising to altering menstrual periods, women now have power to dictate the future of their bodies! But, when it comes to women's health, too much of a good thing can have detrimental consequences.

For women with a world of choices, even that monthly curse, the menstrual period is optional. Thanks to birth control pills and other hormonal contraceptives, a growing number of women are taking control of their bodies by shortening or stopping their period.

Periods can cause debilitating pain and, in some cases, more serious problems. And for women entering menopause, gynecologist Dr. Scott Pringle believes blocking periods can be beneficial, "We put them on a continuous dose of combination therapy with no stops. Most people don't seem to have any problems. In fact, there risk of overgrowth of the lining and cancer of the endometrium would be less than if they were on nothing."

Problem is, there's not enough research on the long-term consequences of using hormones continuously. Until that happens, if you're interested in having no more time of the month doctors say proceed with caution.

From stopping the work of a woman's body to working the body too much! In this health conscience culture we live in, many of us worry about getting enough exercise. But, there is a thing as too much exercise.

Exercise bulimia is now the new eating disorder. It's a way for some to purge their body of calories, much like a bulimic who binges and purges. But, exercise bulimia is hard to diagnose since everyone talks about how great it is to exercise.

There are warning signs trainers look for when a person is taking exercise to the max explains, trainer Toni Craft, " Most times it's the younger women. They can't get skinny enough. Some people they just get depressed. They look at themselves in the mirror and they're not satisfied. They think they gotta work out all the time."

If you're obsessed with exercise and use it as a way to undo bad eating on a regular basis, it isn't something you can tackle alone. Many compulsive exercisers need therapy to deal with it.

Whether it's exercise bulimia or making periods optional, both need to be discussed with doctor.