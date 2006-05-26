Working abroad brings new appreciation of home - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Poplar Bluff, MO

Working abroad brings new appreciation of home

Working abroad brings new appreciation of home
By: Wes Wallace

Poplar Bluff, MO - It's not "One Night in Bangkok", instead it's a whole year for Gregory D. Snell. The US born man teaches English abroad. Most recently in Busan, Korea, but soon Snell will share his native tongue with students in Bangkok, Thailand. Right now, Snell joking calls himself the 'good son', and is spending his summer break working in Poplar Bluff at his parents store, Bob's Antiques N More.

"The best thing about living abroad, is that everyday is a new adventure," explains Snell, "The worst thing about living abroad, is that everyday is a new adventure."

Just by talking for a few minutes to the foreign traveler, you can quickly get a taste of his witty, clever humor.

"Going to the grocery can be quite and experience. Going to get your haircut, can be downright scary," Snell adds, "Sometimes in America you tell the stylist what you want, and you're like do they understand English. So it's kinda not that different when you try to explain to someone in a foreign country how you want it cut."

You might call teaching abroad a family affair. Snell's brother Bob also teaches English in Korea, and he convinced younger brother Gregory to do the same. "I went for a year, and stayed four," quips Gregory.

When asked about anti-American sentiment or fear for personal safety, Snell says it's not really a problem. "In recent years, there's been some negativity toward the US. It's directed at American policy and not American people."

While he teaches English, Snell doesn't speak fluent Korean or Thai. In fact he only knows a few basic words and phrases. So how does he get by in everyday life? Very simple. "If you can't see it, you don't buy it. If you can't point to it, you probably won't get it. You learn to get by, and lead a simple life."

  • Heartland NewsMore>>

  • WWE Superstar Daniel Bryan medically cleared to return to ring

    WWE Superstar Daniel Bryan medically cleared to return to ring

    Wednesday, March 21 2018 12:06 AM EDT2018-03-21 04:06:12 GMT

    After more than two years, WWE Superstar Daniel Bryan has been medically cleared to return to in-ring competition.

    After more than two years, WWE Superstar Daniel Bryan has been medically cleared to return to in-ring competition.

  • Gun violence prevention groups grow in southeast MO

    Gun violence prevention groups grow in southeast MO

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 9:32 PM EDT2018-03-21 01:32:27 GMT
    Lynda Stewart, the founder of the Southeast Missouri chapter of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, describe the five steps behind the Be SMART gun safety education program.Lynda Stewart, the founder of the Southeast Missouri chapter of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, describe the five steps behind the Be SMART gun safety education program.
    Lynda Stewart, the founder of the Southeast Missouri chapter of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, describe the five steps behind the Be SMART gun safety education program.Lynda Stewart, the founder of the Southeast Missouri chapter of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, describe the five steps behind the Be SMART gun safety education program.

    Activism toward reducing gun violence, especially shootings involving kids, is continuing to grow in Southeast Missouri.

    Activism toward reducing gun violence, especially shootings involving kids, is continuing to grow in Southeast Missouri.

  • KY 91 North is back open in Caldwell Co., KY after hog truck crash

    KY 91 North is back open in Caldwell Co., KY after hog truck crash

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 9:20 PM EDT2018-03-21 01:20:05 GMT
    KY 91 North in Caldwell County, Kentucky is blocked by a truck crash at the 16.5 mile marker.  (Source: Raycom Media)KY 91 North in Caldwell County, Kentucky is blocked by a truck crash at the 16.5 mile marker.  (Source: Raycom Media)

    KY 91 North in Caldwell County, Kentucky is blocked by a truck crash at the 16.5 mile marker. 

    KY 91 North in Caldwell County, Kentucky is blocked by a truck crash at the 16.5 mile marker. 

    •   

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • 5 doctors indicted for overprescribing opioids for kickbacks

    5 doctors indicted for overprescribing opioids for kickbacks

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 6:55 PM EDT2018-03-20 22:55:29 GMT

    Drugmaker Insys paid doctors in hundreds of thousand of dollars in kickbacks if they prescribed an opioid painkiller made for cancer patients. Of the doctors indicted, only one was a cancer specialist – the others were plastic surgeons, sports medicine doctors or psychologists.

    Drugmaker Insys paid doctors in hundreds of thousand of dollars in kickbacks if they prescribed an opioid painkiller made for cancer patients. Of the doctors indicted, only one was a cancer specialist – the others were plastic surgeons, sports medicine doctors or psychologists.

Powered by Frankly