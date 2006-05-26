Captured - Couple wanted for murder and eluding police in the Heartland are behind bars

By: The Associated Press INDEPENDENCE, MO - A couple charged with videotaping the rape of an Independence woman and killing the victim are held in southwest Missouri awaiting a return to Jackson County.

Jackson County Prosecutor Mike Sanders says 41-year-old Richard Davis and 39-year-old Dena Riley surrendered today in Barton County. They'd been sought for several days.

At a news conference Thursday night, Sanders refused to describe the circumstances of the surrender.

Davis and Riley are charged with rape, kidnapping and first-degree murder in the death of 41-year-old Marsha Spicer.

Spicer's body turned up May 15th in a shallow grave near Bates City, east of Kansas City in Lafayette County.