By:  Jason Lindsey 

Cape Girardeau, MO - Washing the laundry! It's a chore many of us don't look forward to, but if you don't do it right you might be harming your family.

It turns out even after you wash your clothes they could be harboring hepatitis A, rotavirus, and even salmonella. Jim Champine a microbiologist with Southeast Missouri Sate University says it all has to do with the way we wash our dirty laundry.

Nowadays, some wash everything together, use cold water to save wear and tear on clothing, and use short wash cycles to save energy costs. According to Champine this is how the bacteria and viruses get transferred from one item to another.

So the next time you wash a load of laundry, here's what you need to do to keep your family safe. Use water at 140 degrees fahrenheit, be sure to add bleach when appropriate, and don't mix underwear with other clothes.

