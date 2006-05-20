Dirty Laundry

By: Jason Lindsey

Cape Girardeau, MO - Washing the laundry! It's a chore many of us don't look forward to, but if you don't do it right you might be harming your family.

It turns out even after you wash your clothes they could be harboring hepatitis A, rotavirus, and even salmonella. Jim Champine a microbiologist with Southeast Missouri Sate University says it all has to do with the way we wash our dirty laundry.

Nowadays, some wash everything together, use cold water to save wear and tear on clothing, and use short wash cycles to save energy costs. According to Champine this is how the bacteria and viruses get transferred from one item to another.