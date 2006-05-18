Murder for Hire Plot Leads to Arrest

By: CJ Cassidy Butler County, MO - A

bizarre story has residents in rural

B

utler

C

ounty shaking their heads in disbelief.

A 62-year-old man now sits behind bars facing two felony counts of conspiracy to commit murder.

Investigators say they had a little help from a good Samaritan.

W e'll keep him anonymous to protect his identity , but everyone else is talking about how he didn't hesitate when it came to doing the right thing.

I nvestigators call the man a hero , and his mother, calls him an angel.

"M

y son was put here for this reason

I

think

," the man's mother, Gail Lindsey says.

She

can now breathe a sigh of relief.

F

or seven days she and her son carried around a deep, dark secret revolving around her neighbor

,

62

-

year

-

old

J

ackie

C

onner.

"W

hen you're that close to it

,

it's scar

y," Lindsey says.

I

nvestigators say

C

onner asked

L

indsey's son to help him kill his ex-wife and boy-friend.

"T

his was a custody matter over a son he and his ex

-

wife had together

," Detective Jim Akers tells Heartland News.

W

hen

L

indsey's son alerted the

s

heriff's department

, A

kers talked to

C

onner on the phone

,

pretending to be a hit-man.

"H

e went through what to do to her what to do to him, he wanted it to look like an overdose

," he says.

C

onner then allegedly sent

A

kers

$100

as partial payment to carry out the deed.

"T

his is the first one we've actually had somebody make payment and want to carry through with it

," Akers says.

"M

y son told me and he was scared but he knew if he didn't do something about it

, Conner

would go somewhere else and get somebody who would do it

," Lindsey says.

I

t all came to a head

W

ednesday

,

when investigators used a line of their own to reel

C

onner in.

"W

e called him

, and

said there had been an incident at his ex-wife's house

and

had him come up.

H

e'd already provided in past conversations an alibi he was going to come up with along with a story of why he thought this had occurred

," Akers explains.

A

scenario,

G

ail

L

indsey is thankful never took place.

"I

'm just real proud of my son

," she says.

A

fter he was arrested, police say

C

onner told them his ex-wife and her boyfriend had mis

treated his son, and that's why he wanted them killed.

T he SEMO drug task force also provided technical support helping investigators record many of C onner's alleged instructions.