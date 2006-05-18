Local Help Agencies Running on Low Money - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Cape Girardeau, MO

Local Help Agencies Running on Low Money

Local Help Agencies Running on Low Money
By: Wes Wallace

Cape Girardeau, MO - With the recent spell of mild weather, most people probably haven't had the need to turn up or turn down the thermostat in their home. Hopefully, that means some relatively low utility bills in the meantime, but what about those still paying those winter home heating bills?

If you're like Harold and Mary Ann Inloes of Cape Girardeau, you might get your electricity cut off.

"They came and shut it off today," says Harold, "We just didn't have the money to pay for the bill."

That bill is for more than $2,300. While Inloes didn't say exactly how the total got so high, he did explain that he and his wife are on a fixed income and have a lot of health problems. With no electricity the couple says they're not sure what to do, since they can't get any help anywhere they look. "We've called the Salvation Army, we've called the Missouri Action Agency, and they say they have no money," says Inloes.

With more than four pages of names on a waiting list for help, Harold Inloes is not alone. "There's definitely funding out there, but right now there's just not any money here," says Ken Smith, a Community Service Representative for the East Missouri Action Agency, "We don't have any funds right now for the heating or cooling assistance program."

Smith explains his office gets between 25 and 30 calls a day from people needing utility help. "When they call us, if there are other organizations with money, we try to help send them in the right direction, "says Smith, "As far as I know, the other agencies don't have any money either."

There may be some relief in sight. The Summer Cooling Program begins around the first of June.

  • Heartland NewsMore>>

  • WWE Superstar Daniel Bryan medically cleared to return to ring

    WWE Superstar Daniel Bryan medically cleared to return to ring

    Wednesday, March 21 2018 12:06 AM EDT2018-03-21 04:06:12 GMT

    After more than two years, WWE Superstar Daniel Bryan has been medically cleared to return to in-ring competition.

    After more than two years, WWE Superstar Daniel Bryan has been medically cleared to return to in-ring competition.

  • Gun violence prevention groups grow in southeast MO

    Gun violence prevention groups grow in southeast MO

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 9:32 PM EDT2018-03-21 01:32:27 GMT
    Lynda Stewart, the founder of the Southeast Missouri chapter of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, describe the five steps behind the Be SMART gun safety education program.Lynda Stewart, the founder of the Southeast Missouri chapter of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, describe the five steps behind the Be SMART gun safety education program.
    Lynda Stewart, the founder of the Southeast Missouri chapter of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, describe the five steps behind the Be SMART gun safety education program.Lynda Stewart, the founder of the Southeast Missouri chapter of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, describe the five steps behind the Be SMART gun safety education program.

    Activism toward reducing gun violence, especially shootings involving kids, is continuing to grow in Southeast Missouri.

    Activism toward reducing gun violence, especially shootings involving kids, is continuing to grow in Southeast Missouri.

  • KY 91 North is back open in Caldwell Co., KY after hog truck crash

    KY 91 North is back open in Caldwell Co., KY after hog truck crash

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 9:20 PM EDT2018-03-21 01:20:05 GMT
    KY 91 North in Caldwell County, Kentucky is blocked by a truck crash at the 16.5 mile marker.  (Source: Raycom Media)KY 91 North in Caldwell County, Kentucky is blocked by a truck crash at the 16.5 mile marker.  (Source: Raycom Media)

    KY 91 North in Caldwell County, Kentucky is blocked by a truck crash at the 16.5 mile marker. 

    KY 91 North in Caldwell County, Kentucky is blocked by a truck crash at the 16.5 mile marker. 

    •   

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • 5 doctors indicted for overprescribing opioids for kickbacks

    5 doctors indicted for overprescribing opioids for kickbacks

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 6:55 PM EDT2018-03-20 22:55:29 GMT

    Drugmaker Insys paid doctors in hundreds of thousand of dollars in kickbacks if they prescribed an opioid painkiller made for cancer patients. Of the doctors indicted, only one was a cancer specialist – the others were plastic surgeons, sports medicine doctors or psychologists.

    Drugmaker Insys paid doctors in hundreds of thousand of dollars in kickbacks if they prescribed an opioid painkiller made for cancer patients. Of the doctors indicted, only one was a cancer specialist – the others were plastic surgeons, sports medicine doctors or psychologists.

Powered by Frankly