Top Heartland Scientists

By: Jason Lindsey

Chaffee, MO - Students from the Heartland show off their science skills side by side with kid scientists from across the world.

It's called the International Science Fair and Chaffee home school 9th grader Alex Heeb attended. Heeb says the science fair was enormous with science fair project after science fair project. His project didn't win first place, but scientists are looking at his research for answers.

Heeb wrote some programs that searched through the genome of influenza. He found some unique patterns back in the 1918 pandemic flu that appeared in no other flu.