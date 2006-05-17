

Area Police Department Deals With False Reports

By: Ryan Tate

Sikeston, MO - Two Sikeston investigators, a reporting officer, and a supervisor spent all day tracking down leads after a 12 year old girl said she was kidnapped and sexually assaulted.

But investigators discovered it was lie.

Three days earlier, a robbery victim and witness told police about the crime and where it happened.

But they misinformed police about exactly what happened and where.

Sikeston Chief Drew Juden says false reports are a growing trend in his town, and it causes some officers to be a little skeptical when receiving reports like the ones that were false.

"[Cases like these] are very involved, and deters away from crimes we should be focusing on at that time," Captain Dan Armour said.

Williamson and Jackson County investigators say they don't deal with false reports on a regular basis, but Sheriff Gary Schaff in Perry County, Missouri, said they do not tolerate false reports.

"We pursue it fairly aggressively if someone makes up a story. We want to teach them this is not the plac e to come with that," Sheriff Schaff said.