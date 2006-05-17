Investigators and Family Still Looking for Teresa Butler - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Risco, MO

Investigators and Family Still Looking for Teresa Butler

By: CJ Cassidy

Risco, MO -It's been four months now since 35-year-old Teresa Butler disappeared, without a trace, from her Risco home.

Sheriff Terry Stevens says he's positive foul play was involved.

Butler's mother also opened up for the first time since her daughter's disappearance and says she's given up hope she'll ever see Teresa again.

"She's gone. That's why it's so hard; wondering where her little body is, and what's become of it," Linda Buchanan says, gazing up at the calendar, which is still turned to the date Butler disappeared: January 25th.

"I felt fear gripping the home down there. I knew someone was watching the house, I could feel it," Buchanan says.

Buchanan tells Heartland News, just days after that strange feeling, or mothers intuition, her daughter was reported missing.

Butler's husband came home from work to find her gone, and the couple's young sons all alone at home.

"She would not leave them babies by herself. I know Teresa. I used to go down there every other night go talk to Teresa and visit. I miss that," she says.

Buchanan also knows she'll miss Teresa even more on special occasions like Mothers Day, and Christmas.

"I'll never spend another Christmas with Teresa ever," she sobs.

That's why Buchanan holds on to the few mementos of her daughter she has left: her shoes, her hair brush, and her favorite perfume.

Buchanan also worries about her grandchildren living in the house their mother disappeared from, and wonders if they might hold the answer to what happened that fateful night.

But that's a theory New Madrid County Sheriff, Terry Stevens doesn't believe he can prove.

"If they have any answers, I feel like they're not capable of verbalizing them to us," he says.

All the same, the sheriff hasn't given up hope, and vows he'll someday have answers for the Butler family.

"I'm still optimistic we're going to resolve this," he says.

Police still have no suspects in the case.

If you have any information you think might help, please call the New Madrid County Sheriff's Department at (573) 748-2516.

