Jr. Meteorologist

Does your child show an interest in lightening, snow, hurricanes, and tornados? Would they like the opportunity to learn more about weather and become a "Jr. Meteorologist?" If so, your child could win a seat in Southeast Missouri State University's " Jr. Meteorologist" camp taught by meteorologist Jason Lindsey .

This course is offered as part of the Horizons summer youth program and is from June 19th-23rd. To enter your child, have them compose a 200-word essay explaining their interest in weather and why he/she would like to be a " Jr. Meteorologist ." The Contest is open to any child age 9-14. Winner will be announced June 14th.

A panel at SEMO will judge essays and prizes will be awarded as follows.

1st Place - "Horizons Jr. Meteorologist" Camp free of charge ($110 value)

2nd Place - Horizons T-shirt

3rd Place - Horizons T-shirt

All entries should be sent by mail to the following address by June 9th.

Horizons Contest

C/O Extended and Continuing Education

Southeast Missouri State University

One University Plaza - MS 6850

Cape Girardeau, MO 63701

Or send via email to coned@semo.edu