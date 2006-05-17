Jr. Meteorologist - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Jr. Meteorologist

Jr. Meteorologist

Does your child show an interest in lightening, snow, hurricanes, and tornados? Would they like the opportunity to learn more about weather and become a "Jr. Meteorologist?" If so, your child could win a seat in Southeast Missouri State University's " Jr. Meteorologist" camp taught by meteorologist Jason Lindsey .    

This course is offered as part of the Horizons summer youth program and is from June 19th-23rd. To enter your child, have them compose a 200-word essay explaining their interest in weather and why he/she would like to be a "Jr. Meteorologist."  The Contest is open to any child age 9-14. Winner will be announced June 14th. 

A panel at SEMO will judge essays and prizes will be awarded as follows.

  • 1st Place - "Horizons Jr. Meteorologist" Camp free of charge ($110 value)
  • 2nd Place - Horizons T-shirt
  • 3rd Place - Horizons T-shirt
All entries should be sent by mail to the following address by June 9th.

Horizons Contest   
C/O Extended and Continuing Education
Southeast Missouri State University
One University Plaza - MS 6850
Cape Girardeau, MO 63701
Or send via email to  coned@semo.edu  

This is a morning-only camp and students are responsible for transportation to and from the Southeast Campus.  

Powered by Frankly