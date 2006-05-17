Jr. Meteorologist
Does your child show an interest in lightening, snow, hurricanes, and tornados? Would they like the opportunity to learn more about weather and become a "Jr. Meteorologist?" If so, your child could win a seat in Southeast Missouri State University's " Jr. Meteorologist" camp taught by meteorologist Jason Lindsey .
This course is offered as part of the Horizons summer youth program and is from June 19th-23rd. To enter your child, have them compose a 200-word essay explaining their interest in weather and why he/she would like to be a "Jr. Meteorologist." The Contest is open to any child age 9-14. Winner will be announced June 14th.
A panel at SEMO will judge essays and prizes will be awarded as follows.
Horizons Contest
C/O Extended and Continuing Education
Southeast Missouri State University
One University Plaza - MS 6850
Cape Girardeau, MO 63701
Or send via email to coned@semo.edu
This is a morning-only camp and students are responsible for transportation to and from the Southeast Campus.
