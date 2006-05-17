Simon Solution Lip Plumper - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Does it Work Wednesday

Simon Solution Lip Plumper

Does it Work Wednesday
Simon Solution Lip Plumper
By: Lauren Keith

Celebrities like Angelina Jolie and Pamela Anderson are known for their luscious lips. Apparently, that's what all the stars crave and Nicole Landgraf of Eugene's Salon says that Hollywood trend has made it to the Heartland.

"Several people come in, talking about a tingling product that will make their lips look fuller--how can I make my lips bigger? I hear that on a daily basis, so I'll be interested to see," Nicole says.

We think that tingling product Nicole's clients are interested in is the Simon Solution. It's a two-step system. First, an exfoliator and then, a lip gloss. Nicole's going to test it herself. She's an esthetician, which means she's professionally trained to apply facial products and treatments.

First, Nicole puts the tinted cream above and below her lips, just like the directions say. Problem is, we don't know exactly how much to apply, so she guesses.

"It smells mentholated," she notices.

Nicole also feels the tingling sensation, at once.

"In bold print, it says the cold-tingling sensation is normal," I point out to her.

We also notice, the cream actually leaves a film around Nicole's mouth. It's hard to see on camera, because it's tinted beige, like Nicole's skin. You will see though how our test quickly became the topic of discussion in this beauty shop, especially after we applied step two, the lip gloss.

"It's picking up the granules, that residue, I was talking about. It's feeling a little gritty. I'm going to work it in, 'cause who wants grit on their lips?" she says.

Soon after Nicole applied the lip gloss, we do notice her lips looking a bit plumper.

"It does have a little effect. my upper lip i think is a little bigger--lower lip I don't see as much," she says.

Nicole also gives us a makeup trick most estheticians know. She says any gloss will make your lips appear fuller.

"It bounces light off, so it gives it an expansion look," says Nicole.

Again, it's hard to see on camera, but Nicole does think the Simon Solution is working...somewhat.

"Not drastic, not where someone would come up and say, 'ooh, your lips what'd ya do? Not too that effect," she says.

Since the instant results are pretty average - the Simon Solution for lips gets a C-.

Next week on Does it Work Wednesday, we'll test the Scrubbing Bubbles Automatic Shower Cleaner. Remember you can watch these tests first on the Breakfast Show and again on Heartland News at 10, each Wednesday. Also be sure to email Lauren with product names you'd like her to test on Does it Work Wednesday.

  • Heartland NewsMore>>

  • WWE Superstar Daniel Bryan medically cleared to return to ring

    WWE Superstar Daniel Bryan medically cleared to return to ring

    Wednesday, March 21 2018 12:06 AM EDT2018-03-21 04:06:12 GMT

    After more than two years, WWE Superstar Daniel Bryan has been medically cleared to return to in-ring competition.

    After more than two years, WWE Superstar Daniel Bryan has been medically cleared to return to in-ring competition.

  • Gun violence prevention groups grow in southeast MO

    Gun violence prevention groups grow in southeast MO

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 9:32 PM EDT2018-03-21 01:32:27 GMT
    Lynda Stewart, the founder of the Southeast Missouri chapter of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, describe the five steps behind the Be SMART gun safety education program.Lynda Stewart, the founder of the Southeast Missouri chapter of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, describe the five steps behind the Be SMART gun safety education program.
    Lynda Stewart, the founder of the Southeast Missouri chapter of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, describe the five steps behind the Be SMART gun safety education program.Lynda Stewart, the founder of the Southeast Missouri chapter of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, describe the five steps behind the Be SMART gun safety education program.

    Activism toward reducing gun violence, especially shootings involving kids, is continuing to grow in Southeast Missouri.

    Activism toward reducing gun violence, especially shootings involving kids, is continuing to grow in Southeast Missouri.

  • KY 91 North is back open in Caldwell Co., KY after hog truck crash

    KY 91 North is back open in Caldwell Co., KY after hog truck crash

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 9:20 PM EDT2018-03-21 01:20:05 GMT
    KY 91 North in Caldwell County, Kentucky is blocked by a truck crash at the 16.5 mile marker.  (Source: Raycom Media)KY 91 North in Caldwell County, Kentucky is blocked by a truck crash at the 16.5 mile marker.  (Source: Raycom Media)

    KY 91 North in Caldwell County, Kentucky is blocked by a truck crash at the 16.5 mile marker. 

    KY 91 North in Caldwell County, Kentucky is blocked by a truck crash at the 16.5 mile marker. 

    •   

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • 5 doctors indicted for overprescribing opioids for kickbacks

    5 doctors indicted for overprescribing opioids for kickbacks

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 6:55 PM EDT2018-03-20 22:55:29 GMT

    Drugmaker Insys paid doctors in hundreds of thousand of dollars in kickbacks if they prescribed an opioid painkiller made for cancer patients. Of the doctors indicted, only one was a cancer specialist – the others were plastic surgeons, sports medicine doctors or psychologists.

    Drugmaker Insys paid doctors in hundreds of thousand of dollars in kickbacks if they prescribed an opioid painkiller made for cancer patients. Of the doctors indicted, only one was a cancer specialist – the others were plastic surgeons, sports medicine doctors or psychologists.

Powered by Frankly