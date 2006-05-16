Raising Concerns about Drowsy Drivers - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Raising Concerns about Drowsy Drivers

Raising Concerns about Drowsy Drivers
By: CJ Cassidy

New details on a traffic accident that put a Missouri Highway Patrol Trooper in hospital with a broken arm.

Investigators now say the driver that caused the accident, 19-year-old Matthew Hinkle, nodded off behind the wheel just before the accident.

Still, you may be surprised by a recent poll conducted by the National Sleep Foundation that suggest drowsy driving isn't uncommon. Figures shows 60% of adult drivers admit they've been drowsy drivers at some time or other.

Police say when you consider driving drowsy is just as bad as drunk driving, that's pretty scary.

"the trooper was extremely lucky as well as the lady that got sideswiped and the gentleman who fell asleep behind the wheel," Sgt. Cody Fulkerson says.

As Trooper Jeremy Weadon recovers from a broken arm, fellow patrolman Fulkerson points out the dangers of drowsy driving.

"Getting behind the wheel of a 1000 pound automobile and driving it down the highway at 70 miles per hour with someone asleep behind the wheel, well, that's just scary saying it, but it happens everyday," Fulkerson says.

And drivers admit it's true.

"I've actually caught myself going to sleep behind the wheel it's quite dangerous," J.D. Eaton of Jackson says.

"You've got to put your pride aside and make the right decision," Fulkerson says. He adds, if you're already on the road when you start getting tired, pull over and take a nap, or see if someone else will drive for you.

Police also suggest drinking at least two cups of coffee.

Drivers we spoke with had their own methods to fight falling asleep. B ut experts say they haven't proved to be reliable.

"When I'm driving home from St. Louis I'll call my husband to say talk to me through this dark period. It works," one female driver told us.

Another says she would turn to the radio to help keep her awake.

Still, if the possibility you could injure yourself or someone else isn't enough to keep put the brakes on driving drowsy, consider this:

Sgt. Fulkerson says he's issued many tickets to drowsy drivers before, and will continue to do so in the future.

Troopers did issue the driver who allegedly caused Monday's accident a ticket.

Police say he was headed home after working a long shift when he nodded off.

  • Heartland NewsMore>>

  • WWE Superstar Daniel Bryan medically cleared to return to ring

    WWE Superstar Daniel Bryan medically cleared to return to ring

    Wednesday, March 21 2018 12:06 AM EDT2018-03-21 04:06:12 GMT

    After more than two years, WWE Superstar Daniel Bryan has been medically cleared to return to in-ring competition.

    After more than two years, WWE Superstar Daniel Bryan has been medically cleared to return to in-ring competition.

  • Gun violence prevention groups grow in southeast MO

    Gun violence prevention groups grow in southeast MO

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 9:32 PM EDT2018-03-21 01:32:27 GMT
    Lynda Stewart, the founder of the Southeast Missouri chapter of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, describe the five steps behind the Be SMART gun safety education program.Lynda Stewart, the founder of the Southeast Missouri chapter of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, describe the five steps behind the Be SMART gun safety education program.
    Lynda Stewart, the founder of the Southeast Missouri chapter of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, describe the five steps behind the Be SMART gun safety education program.Lynda Stewart, the founder of the Southeast Missouri chapter of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, describe the five steps behind the Be SMART gun safety education program.

    Activism toward reducing gun violence, especially shootings involving kids, is continuing to grow in Southeast Missouri.

    Activism toward reducing gun violence, especially shootings involving kids, is continuing to grow in Southeast Missouri.

  • KY 91 North is back open in Caldwell Co., KY after hog truck crash

    KY 91 North is back open in Caldwell Co., KY after hog truck crash

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 9:20 PM EDT2018-03-21 01:20:05 GMT
    KY 91 North in Caldwell County, Kentucky is blocked by a truck crash at the 16.5 mile marker.  (Source: Raycom Media)KY 91 North in Caldwell County, Kentucky is blocked by a truck crash at the 16.5 mile marker.  (Source: Raycom Media)

    KY 91 North in Caldwell County, Kentucky is blocked by a truck crash at the 16.5 mile marker. 

    KY 91 North in Caldwell County, Kentucky is blocked by a truck crash at the 16.5 mile marker. 

    •   

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • 5 doctors indicted for overprescribing opioids for kickbacks

    5 doctors indicted for overprescribing opioids for kickbacks

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 6:55 PM EDT2018-03-20 22:55:29 GMT

    Drugmaker Insys paid doctors in hundreds of thousand of dollars in kickbacks if they prescribed an opioid painkiller made for cancer patients. Of the doctors indicted, only one was a cancer specialist – the others were plastic surgeons, sports medicine doctors or psychologists.

    Drugmaker Insys paid doctors in hundreds of thousand of dollars in kickbacks if they prescribed an opioid painkiller made for cancer patients. Of the doctors indicted, only one was a cancer specialist – the others were plastic surgeons, sports medicine doctors or psychologists.

Powered by Frankly