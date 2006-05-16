Seniors Scrambling Before Deadline - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Cape Girardeau, MO

Seniors Scrambling Before Deadline

Seniors Scrambling Before Deadline
By: Tiffany Sisson

CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO --Senior citizens across the country are reaching out for last minute help, signing up for Medicare's new prescription drug plan ahead of Monday's midnight enrollment deadline.  Call centers and pharmacy techs are working overtime, including a number right here in the Heartland.

Betty Smith of Cape Girardeau is reaching out for last minute help.  "I take very little medicine, but you never know when you'll have to," said Smith.

Tech's at John's Pharmacy helps seniors to figure out all of the confusing details.  "I just hesitated because I have been with this (current insurance company) for 20 something years. When you make a change, you need to think about things.  Make a quick decision, you might be sad," explained Smith.

Leah Sheffer, the pharmacy manager at Walgreen's said her staff took calls all day, "A little panicky.  One of the concerns is trying to get through the line, the telephone line, for the 800 lines.  Right now, your competing with everyone who has to sign up today."

Walgreens is also working to help make it simple for seniors through the Rx savings advisor.  "It sums up the plan for you, said Sheffer.

Seniors need only bring in a list of their medications, a pharmacy tech does everything else."It gives you a list of the co-pays, the premium, what tier your prescriptions will fall into.  So, that you know the exact cost per month," explained Sheffer.

Seniors then take that printout home, call medicare or go online, simply repeating the information Walgreen's laid our for you.

If you miss Monday night's deadline, you can't sign up again until November 15th.  In the meantime, lawmakers are considering scrapping the late enrollment penalty,  a permanent surcharge that would increase future premiums by 7% or more.

  • Heartland NewsMore>>

  • WWE Superstar Daniel Bryan medically cleared to return to ring

    WWE Superstar Daniel Bryan medically cleared to return to ring

    Wednesday, March 21 2018 12:06 AM EDT2018-03-21 04:06:12 GMT

    After more than two years, WWE Superstar Daniel Bryan has been medically cleared to return to in-ring competition.

    After more than two years, WWE Superstar Daniel Bryan has been medically cleared to return to in-ring competition.

  • Gun violence prevention groups grow in southeast MO

    Gun violence prevention groups grow in southeast MO

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 9:32 PM EDT2018-03-21 01:32:27 GMT
    Lynda Stewart, the founder of the Southeast Missouri chapter of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, describe the five steps behind the Be SMART gun safety education program.Lynda Stewart, the founder of the Southeast Missouri chapter of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, describe the five steps behind the Be SMART gun safety education program.
    Lynda Stewart, the founder of the Southeast Missouri chapter of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, describe the five steps behind the Be SMART gun safety education program.Lynda Stewart, the founder of the Southeast Missouri chapter of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, describe the five steps behind the Be SMART gun safety education program.

    Activism toward reducing gun violence, especially shootings involving kids, is continuing to grow in Southeast Missouri.

    Activism toward reducing gun violence, especially shootings involving kids, is continuing to grow in Southeast Missouri.

  • KY 91 North is back open in Caldwell Co., KY after hog truck crash

    KY 91 North is back open in Caldwell Co., KY after hog truck crash

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 9:20 PM EDT2018-03-21 01:20:05 GMT
    KY 91 North in Caldwell County, Kentucky is blocked by a truck crash at the 16.5 mile marker.  (Source: Raycom Media)KY 91 North in Caldwell County, Kentucky is blocked by a truck crash at the 16.5 mile marker.  (Source: Raycom Media)

    KY 91 North in Caldwell County, Kentucky is blocked by a truck crash at the 16.5 mile marker. 

    KY 91 North in Caldwell County, Kentucky is blocked by a truck crash at the 16.5 mile marker. 

    •   

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • 5 doctors indicted for overprescribing opioids for kickbacks

    5 doctors indicted for overprescribing opioids for kickbacks

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 6:55 PM EDT2018-03-20 22:55:29 GMT

    Drugmaker Insys paid doctors in hundreds of thousand of dollars in kickbacks if they prescribed an opioid painkiller made for cancer patients. Of the doctors indicted, only one was a cancer specialist – the others were plastic surgeons, sports medicine doctors or psychologists.

    Drugmaker Insys paid doctors in hundreds of thousand of dollars in kickbacks if they prescribed an opioid painkiller made for cancer patients. Of the doctors indicted, only one was a cancer specialist – the others were plastic surgeons, sports medicine doctors or psychologists.

Powered by Frankly