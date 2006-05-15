Herrin Business Pays Maytag Workers' Bills - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Herrin, IL

Herrin Business Pays Maytag Workers' Bills

Herrin Business Pays Maytag Workers' Bills
By: Arnold Wyrick

HERRIN, IL --For a few customers at Bryan's Furniture Store in Herrin, Illinois it must have felt like a dream, when they were told their bills had been paid. The owners of the store decided to do something for the more than 50 years of support the Maytag workers had shown them.

"My father and I talked about it and we both decided it was good idea. We made a decision just to take all the balances of the store accounts, and just delete them off our books. It'll make it easier, and give these people a break," says Larry Fredman.

While Fredman won't say exactly what the total amount of debt was owed the stores, he will say it's not about the money.

"We've been doing business with some of these people parents, and grandparents. My father's been doing business here in Southern Illinois for over 50 years. And it'll come back to us. We just felt that we needed to do what ever we could to help the working class people in the region," Feldman said.

And Fredman points out the closing of the old Maytag plant in Herrin, is more then just a problem for his community.

"This is not just a Herrin thing. This is a Southern Illinois issue. And we know we're doing the right thing. The rest of the business community needs to do whatever they can to help these people out."

For some businesses like Shawnee Express it won't be as easy for them to figure out how they're going to make up their losses when the plant closes.

"We deliver washers and dryers to distribution centers and customers. And then we bring parts back for Maytag. So we have more then 18 drivers involved in that part of our business. It's going to hurt us around 31% of our overall business," says Gary Krutsinger.

One of the oldest grocery stores in Herrin sits right in the old factory's backyard. Thornton's Market has been a mainstay for the workers for the past 45 years.

" I'm here for the duration whether they work or whether they don't work. I can't leave and get another job. My jobs here we don't have the availability to move," says John Thornton.

The announcement that Whirlpool would be closing the plant down at the end of the year was made on May 10th a thousand workers will lose their jobs when the doors close.

  • Heartland NewsMore>>

  • WWE Superstar Daniel Bryan medically cleared to return to ring

    WWE Superstar Daniel Bryan medically cleared to return to ring

    Wednesday, March 21 2018 12:06 AM EDT2018-03-21 04:06:12 GMT

    After more than two years, WWE Superstar Daniel Bryan has been medically cleared to return to in-ring competition.

    After more than two years, WWE Superstar Daniel Bryan has been medically cleared to return to in-ring competition.

  • Gun violence prevention groups grow in southeast MO

    Gun violence prevention groups grow in southeast MO

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 9:32 PM EDT2018-03-21 01:32:27 GMT
    Lynda Stewart, the founder of the Southeast Missouri chapter of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, describe the five steps behind the Be SMART gun safety education program.Lynda Stewart, the founder of the Southeast Missouri chapter of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, describe the five steps behind the Be SMART gun safety education program.
    Lynda Stewart, the founder of the Southeast Missouri chapter of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, describe the five steps behind the Be SMART gun safety education program.Lynda Stewart, the founder of the Southeast Missouri chapter of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, describe the five steps behind the Be SMART gun safety education program.

    Activism toward reducing gun violence, especially shootings involving kids, is continuing to grow in Southeast Missouri.

    Activism toward reducing gun violence, especially shootings involving kids, is continuing to grow in Southeast Missouri.

  • KY 91 North is back open in Caldwell Co., KY after hog truck crash

    KY 91 North is back open in Caldwell Co., KY after hog truck crash

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 9:20 PM EDT2018-03-21 01:20:05 GMT
    KY 91 North in Caldwell County, Kentucky is blocked by a truck crash at the 16.5 mile marker.  (Source: Raycom Media)KY 91 North in Caldwell County, Kentucky is blocked by a truck crash at the 16.5 mile marker.  (Source: Raycom Media)

    KY 91 North in Caldwell County, Kentucky is blocked by a truck crash at the 16.5 mile marker. 

    KY 91 North in Caldwell County, Kentucky is blocked by a truck crash at the 16.5 mile marker. 

    •   

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • 5 doctors indicted for overprescribing opioids for kickbacks

    5 doctors indicted for overprescribing opioids for kickbacks

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 6:55 PM EDT2018-03-20 22:55:29 GMT

    Drugmaker Insys paid doctors in hundreds of thousand of dollars in kickbacks if they prescribed an opioid painkiller made for cancer patients. Of the doctors indicted, only one was a cancer specialist – the others were plastic surgeons, sports medicine doctors or psychologists.

    Drugmaker Insys paid doctors in hundreds of thousand of dollars in kickbacks if they prescribed an opioid painkiller made for cancer patients. Of the doctors indicted, only one was a cancer specialist – the others were plastic surgeons, sports medicine doctors or psychologists.

Powered by Frankly