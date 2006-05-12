Dunn Selected as New Murray State President

By: Heartland News & The Associated Press

Murray, KY - Illinois state schools superintendent Randy Dunn has been selected as the new president of Murray State University.

The school's board of regents approved Dunn's hiring by a seven-four vote during a special meeting Thursday night.

Dunn will replace King Alexander, who left for a job at the University of California at Long Beach.

Dunn could begin his new job as early as December first.

He is currently on leave as chairman of the Department of Educational Administration and Higher Education at Southern Illinois University at Carbondale.