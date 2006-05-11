Is 50 Years Too Long for a Mortgage?

By: CJ Cassidy G

as prices show no signs of coming down

,

and many of us have wondered how to stretch an already tight budget.

N

ow some mortgage lenders believe they might offer relief to home buyers in the way of fifty year loans.

So far, only one lender in C alifornia is offering those loans.

A round the Heartland, we found some lenders who will go as high as forty years. B ut, is going over the typical thirty year mortgage a good idea?

W e went to some brokers to find out.

"I w ant a fifty year mortgage when I 'm 70 if I qualify ," Realtor Aaron Abernathy says.

J oking aside , realtors say the new fifty year mortgage loan offers prospective home buyers a new " lease on life. "

"I t would allow buyers who normally couldn't afford the four bedroom to be able to afford the four bedroom , because of longer terms and lower payments ," Abernathy explains.

B

ut be carefu

l,

because here's how it would work

:

Y

our monthly payment on a

$

100

,000

home at

a 6.6%

fixed interest

rate

over 30 years would come to

$6

50

.00

a month.

T

hat payment would go down by about

$70.00,

if you stretched it out over fifty years.

However,

in the end, you'd be shelling out more than

$

116

,000

in finance charges over the extra twenty years

,

and that's for someone with great credit.

M

ortgage lenders say there are

also

other factors to consider when you think about buying a home.

"You

r

cr

edit score, how much you're needing to borrow

: if it's

100

%

financing versus if you have

a 20%

down payment.

All

that makes a difference as what your interest rate would be

," Dawn Dauervice President of The Bank of Missouri says.

She adds that

most people in the

H

eartland prefer to stay with thirty year loans.

"I

think because ou

r

loan amounts and sales prices of homes are not comparatively high

, as they are in California," she says.

B

ut realtors point out there's always room for change.

"W

e saw it in the auto industry with four, five and six year terms

designed

to make vehicles affordable

. I

think you will see the same in this industry

," Abernathy says.

To figure out

what plan is best for you

,

simply talk with a lender to

sort

out the pros and cons.

S

o far, it looks like

S

tatewide

B

ancorp out of

C

alifornia is the only lender to offer the fifty year mortgages.

I

t isn't licensed to offer those loans in any of our

H

eartland states.