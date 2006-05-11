10 Science Questions Every High School Graduate Should Know - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

10 Science Questions Every High School Graduate Should Know

By:  Jason Lindsey

Cape Girardeau, MO - A team of leading scientists have come up with a 10 question science quiz you should be able to pass with flying colors if you have a high school diploma.

With questions in hand science reporter Jason Lindsey put two Heartland schools to the test.  In the end, the students got most of the questions right.  The one that stumped most, "Why do we put salt on sidewalks when it snows?"

Here are the 10 science questions every high school graduate should know:
1. What percentage of the earth is covered by water?
2. What sorts of signals does the brain use to communicate sensations, thoughts and actions?
3. Did dinosaurs and humans ever exist at the same time?
4. What is Darwin's theory of the origin of species?
5. Why does a year consist of 365 days and a day of 24 hours?
6. Why is the sky blue?
7. What causes a rainbow?
8. What is it that makes diseases caused by viruses and bacteria hard to treat?
9. How old are the oldest fossils on earth?
10. Why do we put salt on sidewalks when it snows?

Source: The Columbia News Service

Click here for the answers.

