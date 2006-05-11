Western Kentucky Hit Hard By Flash Flooding - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Carlisle County, KY

Western Kentucky Hit Hard By Flash Flooding

By: Erica Byfield

Carlisle County, KY -Heavy rain Wednesday morning left some Carlisle County residents with no way out.

"I woke up about 5 a.m. and it was just raining and my husband got up to go to work at 6 a.m. and he wasn't going anywhere, the water was to the front porch, the step there on the front porch," said life time Western Kentucky resident Shannon Hutchinson.

Hutchinson says she's used to seeing a few inches of water covering Highway 80, but nothing to this extreme.

"It's flooded down here but, I never seen it this bad, I've never seen it this bad," said Hutchinson.

Other parts of the county resembled Kentucky Lake, like between mile marker 3 and 4 on Highway 62 people crossed at their own risk.

On this road the water didn't start to recede until early afternoon.

In the wake of Wednesday's floods, Carlisle County Emergency Management Director Melissa Rowland tells me crews rescued people from car roofs and evacuated nine families from their homes.

Neighbors also came to the rescue of folks like Hutchinson. The rising water flooded out both her and her husband's cars.

"The neighbor across the road here from us he come out and pulled our out there down the street at the ball park," said Hutchinson.

She adds when she walked outside the water was waist deep, she also noticed a few items floating by like her neighbors fence, a few lose tires and a tool box.

"If it starts coming back up we'll probably leave this time," said Hutchinson.

Emergency Management Director Melissa Rowland adds that may be a good idea, since the heartland is expected to get another dose of rain soon.

