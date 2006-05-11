Western Kentucky Hit Hard By Flash Flooding

Hutchinson says she's used to seeing a few inches of water covering Highway 80, but nothing to this extreme.

"It's flooded down here but, I never seen it this bad, I've never seen it this bad," said Hutchinson.

Other parts of the county resembled Kentucky Lake, like between mile marker 3 and 4 on Highway 62 people crossed at their own risk.

On this road the water didn't start to recede until early afternoon.

In the wake of Wednesday