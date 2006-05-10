Investigation Centers Around Bell City and Scott County Central Schools - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

By: Ryan Tate

State investigators confirm they are looking into allegations that nine students attend the Bell City School district, instead of Scott County Central. The state confirms they should attend Scott County Central, according to their addresses.

According to Scott County Central Superintendent Joel Holland, investigators showed him a lease agreement that several students live in the same rundown house. Looking inside the home, you can tell no one has lived there for quite some time.

Bell City Superintendent Rhonda Niemcyzk will not comment on the investigation until a final report is issued within a week. She does say the district investigates addresses if a parent or guardian signs up a student for the district, but if the address is within the district boundaries, they have to take the parent or guardian by their word.

Niemcyzk says if the report shows some students attended the Bell City District, and the district received money from the State for them, then she expects they will have to pay that money back. She estimates that could be around $50,000.

Holland says his district has lost about $200,000 in the past few years for students attending Bell City instead of Scott County Central. He does not think his district will see that money again, but he wants an investigation to have the "district's name and reputation cleared of any wrongdoing, in regards to 'recruiting and influencing' students."

Holland tells Heartland News they began hearing rumors in 2002 about students attending Bell City instead of Scott County Central. A team of state investigators did not look into the rumors, until the Scott County Central School Board asked them to investigate. A state auditor visited Bell City three weeks to examine their books.

