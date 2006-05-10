Apartment Collapse Update - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Cape Girardeau, MO

By: CJ Cassidy

Cape Girardeau, MO - There is still no word on the fate of an apartment building that partially collapsed in Cape Girardeau.

The Tuesday morning collapse stunned residents who live near Themis and Ellis Streets, where the building stands.

The building was condemned, so now it's up to the owner, Ann Morales, to decide if she should tear it down or spend money and renovate it.

Morales hopes her insurance company helps her figure out the answer.

In the meantime, the collapse leaves her and her tenant scrambling to pick up the pieces.

"I went holy cow! What am I going to do now?"

That's how Tre Wallhausen reacted when he saw the place he called home for twelve years, crumbling before him.

The sole occupant, Wallhausen was at work when firefighters say part of the top wall gave way, bringing down the front porch and bay window with it.

Fire crews escorted Wallhausen inside his apartment for a few minutes to grab some valuables; but with the building condemned, he now stands very little chance of getting the rest of his property out.

"They told me if I'm going in, it's going to be in short bursts. It needs to be somebody outside watching to make sure it doesn't collapse," Wallhausen says.

"I 've been worried about Tre. Of course I'd hope my insurance would cover that," Morales says.

Morales also has her own insurance issues..

She says her company accidentally cancelled her policy, so now she must resolve that problem before she decides what to do with the building.

"The insurance company says at this point if it's anything to do with decay or collapse insurance doesn't cover that. I'm just appalled and I don't know what to do. That's what you pay for all these years," Morales says from her home in South Carolina.

As for Wallhausen, he just wants his most prized possession back: his pet cat, Marvin, who disappeared soon after the collapse.

"If I could get him back, I don't care too much about the rest of it," Wallhausen says.

The streets around the building are still partially blocked off.

Firefighters and city leaders hope to be able to open them up to traffic once the complex is either torn down or rendered safe.

In the meantime, it's still considered a danger zone and police ask you not to cross the barricade.

