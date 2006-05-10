Apartment Collapse Update

By: CJ Cassidy Cape Girardeau, MO - There is s

till no word on the fate of an apartment building that partially collapsed in

C

ape

G

irardeau.

T he T uesday morning collapse stunned residents who live near T hemis and E llis S treets, where the building stands.

T he building was condemned, so now it's up to the owner, A nn M orales , to decide if she should tear it down or spend money and renovate it.

M orales hopes her insurance company helps her figure out the answer.

I n the meantime, the collapse leaves her and her tenant scrambling to pick up the pieces.

"I went holy cow! What am I going to do now?"

T

hat's how

T

re

W

allhausen reacted when he saw the place he called home for twelve years

,

crumbling before him.

T

he sole

occupant, W

allhausen was at work when firefighters say part of the top wall gave way, bringing down the front porch and bay window with it.

F

ire crews escorted

W

allhausen inside his apartment for a few minutes to grab some valuables

;

but with the building condemned

,

he now stands very little chance of getting the rest of his property out.

"T

hey told me if

I

'm going in

,

it's going to be in short bursts

. I

t needs to be somebody outside watching to make sure it doesn't collapse

," Wallhausen says.

"I

've been worried about

T

re.

O

f course

I

'd hope my insurance would cover that

," Morales says.

M

orales

also

has her own insurance issues..

S

he says her company accidentally cancelled her policy

,

so now she must resolve that problem before she decides what to do with the building.

"T

he insurance company say

s

at this point if it's anything to do with decay or collapse insurance doesn't cover that.

I

'm just appalled

and I

don't know what to do.

T

hat's what you pay for all these years

," Morales says from her home in South Carolina.

A

s for

W

allhausen

,

he just wants his most prized possession back

:

his pet cat

,

M

arvin

, who

disappeared soon after the collapse.

"I

f

I

could get him back

,

I

don't care too much about the rest of it

," Wallhausen says. T

he streets around the building are still partially blocked off.

F

irefighters and city leaders hope to be able to open them up to traffic once the complex is either torn down or rendered safe.

I

n the meantime

,

it's still considered a danger zone and police ask you not to cross the barricade.