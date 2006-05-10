Herrin Whirlpool Plant to Close - 1000 Jobs Lost

By: Heartland News & The Associated Press Herrin, IL - Whirlpool's plan to close its plant

in Herrin will cost the Southern Illinois community 1,000

jobs.

Whirlpool announced the closure today as part of a consolidation plan that will eliminated a total of 4 , 5 00 jobs following its acquisition of Maytag.

Whirlpool says the Herrin factory will continue production until the end of this year. The company still has to negotiate terms of the closing with the union at that plant.

In addition to the washer-and-dryer plant in Herrin, Whirlpool plans to close plants in Newton, Iowa, and Searcy, Arkansas. A spokesman says production will be moved to sites in Ohio.