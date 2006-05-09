Multivitamin Suggestions - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Multivitamin Suggestions

Multivitamin Suggestions
By: Erica Byfield

It's common to hear about new health findings and not to believe everything you read; like the labels on the vitamins in your medicine cabinet.

You name it and there are probably one or two bottles on the shelves of your local pharmacy that claims it can fix the aliment.

But, according to a new multivitamin supplement study you may not want to believe what you read.

"There's probably a vitamin out for quote everything anymore but it doesn't mean it all works," said veteran Pharmacist Joyce Bryant.

Bryant's worked in the health care field for almost 30 years.

"A lot of vitamins don't have good what they call double blind studies associated with it because a lot of vitamins don't have the money that prescription wise would," said Bryant.

The FDA classifies vitamins as a "food" not a "drug".

For that the reason supplements don't have to through the same type of testing regulations, and that's news to folks like Loretta Burgess of Paducah.

"That's news to me," said Burgess, she admits she doesn't always take a daily vitamin, "I'm just not really into taking a lot of vitamins, I probably should."

Bryant at G&O Pharmacy in Paducah suggests we ask a health care professional what actually in our supplement before we check out.

She also points out, "the foods that we eat now are not like the foods years ago where we have a lot of organic nutrients in it and a lot of things even in fresh foods don't contain the vitamins like they used to."

Lastly, Bryant insists the moral of the story is to take supplements even if they lack all of the punch you'd expected, because in the long run taking them could be extremely beneficial to your health.

  • Heartland NewsMore>>

  • WWE Superstar Daniel Bryan medically cleared to return to ring

    WWE Superstar Daniel Bryan medically cleared to return to ring

    Wednesday, March 21 2018 12:06 AM EDT2018-03-21 04:06:12 GMT

    After more than two years, WWE Superstar Daniel Bryan has been medically cleared to return to in-ring competition.

    After more than two years, WWE Superstar Daniel Bryan has been medically cleared to return to in-ring competition.

  • Gun violence prevention groups grow in southeast MO

    Gun violence prevention groups grow in southeast MO

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 9:32 PM EDT2018-03-21 01:32:27 GMT
    Lynda Stewart, the founder of the Southeast Missouri chapter of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, describe the five steps behind the Be SMART gun safety education program.Lynda Stewart, the founder of the Southeast Missouri chapter of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, describe the five steps behind the Be SMART gun safety education program.
    Lynda Stewart, the founder of the Southeast Missouri chapter of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, describe the five steps behind the Be SMART gun safety education program.Lynda Stewart, the founder of the Southeast Missouri chapter of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, describe the five steps behind the Be SMART gun safety education program.

    Activism toward reducing gun violence, especially shootings involving kids, is continuing to grow in Southeast Missouri.

    Activism toward reducing gun violence, especially shootings involving kids, is continuing to grow in Southeast Missouri.

  • KY 91 North is back open in Caldwell Co., KY after hog truck crash

    KY 91 North is back open in Caldwell Co., KY after hog truck crash

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 9:20 PM EDT2018-03-21 01:20:05 GMT
    KY 91 North in Caldwell County, Kentucky is blocked by a truck crash at the 16.5 mile marker.  (Source: Raycom Media)KY 91 North in Caldwell County, Kentucky is blocked by a truck crash at the 16.5 mile marker.  (Source: Raycom Media)

    KY 91 North in Caldwell County, Kentucky is blocked by a truck crash at the 16.5 mile marker. 

    KY 91 North in Caldwell County, Kentucky is blocked by a truck crash at the 16.5 mile marker. 

    •   

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • 5 doctors indicted for overprescribing opioids for kickbacks

    5 doctors indicted for overprescribing opioids for kickbacks

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 6:55 PM EDT2018-03-20 22:55:29 GMT

    Drugmaker Insys paid doctors in hundreds of thousand of dollars in kickbacks if they prescribed an opioid painkiller made for cancer patients. Of the doctors indicted, only one was a cancer specialist – the others were plastic surgeons, sports medicine doctors or psychologists.

    Drugmaker Insys paid doctors in hundreds of thousand of dollars in kickbacks if they prescribed an opioid painkiller made for cancer patients. Of the doctors indicted, only one was a cancer specialist – the others were plastic surgeons, sports medicine doctors or psychologists.

Powered by Frankly