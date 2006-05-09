Multivitamin Suggestions
By: Erica Byfield
It's common to hear about new health findings and not to believe everything you read; like the labels on the vitamins in your medicine cabinet.
You name it and there are probably one or two bottles on the shelves of your local pharmacy that claims it can fix the aliment.
But, according to a new multivitamin supplement study you may not want to believe what you read.
"There's probably a vitamin out for quote everything anymore but it doesn't mean it all works," said veteran Pharmacist Joyce Bryant.
Bryant's worked in the health care field for almost 30 years.
"A lot of vitamins don't have good what they call double blind studies associated with it because a lot of vitamins don't have the money that prescription wise would," said Bryant.
The FDA classifies vitamins as a "food" not a "drug".
For that the reason supplements don't have to through the same type of testing regulations, and that's news to folks like Loretta Burgess of Paducah.
"That's news to me," said Burgess, she admits she doesn't always take a daily vitamin, "I'm just not really into taking a lot of vitamins, I probably should."
Bryant at G&O Pharmacy in Paducah suggests we ask a health care professional what actually in our supplement before we check out.
She also points out, "the foods that we eat now are not like the foods years ago where we have a lot of organic nutrients in it and a lot of things even in fresh foods don't contain the vitamins like they used to."
Lastly, Bryant insists the moral of the story is to take supplements even if they lack all of the punch you'd expected, because in the long run taking them could be extremely beneficial to your health.
