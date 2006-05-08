Gas Prices May Keep You in the Heartland - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

By: Ryan Tate

With gas prices climbing over the $2.50 mark, businesses suspect people may stick around to spend their vacation time in the Heartland.

Alto Vineyards is one of many wineries in Southern Illinois. Marketing Director Elissa Hopkins-Renzhelia believes people may save money by staying here in the Heartland.

"I think gas prices will keep people close by, which means good things for tourism in Union County," Hopkins-Renzhelia said.

Chuck Martin, the Executive Director of the Cape Girardeau Convention and Visitors Bureau, has seen spikes in their marketing research since the rise of gas prices.

"When that gas price hits $3.00, people will stay in their backyard," Martin said. "You don't have to drive 300 miles to have a good time."

Martin says there are websites you can check out to find activities in your area this summer. He recommends the C.V.B web site at www.visticape.com, or www.visitsemo.com, which chronicles the activities in most Southeast Missouri counties.

