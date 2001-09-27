On A Budget?

Check out our discontinued gowns. These are cash and carry only (no layaway), but first quality dresses at ½ the price or less. We have a large selection to choose from. Most gowns are in sample sizes 10-12.
310 Broadway
Cape Girardeau, MO 63701
(573) 335-1212
publicfile@kfvs12.com
(573) 335-1212EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.