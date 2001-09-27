In the Spotlight

Designer lines available exclusively in the region!

Salon Shoes

Defining style for all occasions...

The trend in bridal is away from those uncomfortable dyed shoes that bleed on your feet or spotch in rainy weather to shoes that are colorfast, comfortable and wearable again.

Salon Shoes offer:

Quality shoes made of 100% silk satin uppers, leather soles and padded insoles. Comfortable shoes designed with all day wear in mind!

14 colors available to coordinate with your ensemble that are colorfast and non-staining.

Fashion forward styling for shoes you'll love to wear again.

Interested? Visit www.salonshoes.com to see more.