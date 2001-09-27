In the Spotlight

Designer lines available exclusively in the region!
Salon Shoes
Defining style for all occasions...
The trend in bridal is away from those uncomfortable dyed shoes that bleed on your feet or spotch in rainy weather to shoes that are colorfast, comfortable and wearable again.
Salon Shoes offer:
Interested? Visit www.salonshoes.com to see more.
310 Broadway
Cape Girardeau, MO 63701
(573) 335-1212
publicfile@kfvs12.com
(573) 335-1212EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.